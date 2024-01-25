This week’s news in brief — Jan. 25

Woolsey Hall parking to close

From Thursday, Jan. 25 to Friday, Jan. 26, half of parking lot 41 near Woolsey Hall will be closed. Those who typically park in this area will have to find another lot. Wichita State’s interactive map offers locations for other parking lots.

WSU faculty and staff invited to meditation sessions

Meditation sessions hosted by the Office of Instructional Resources will begin Tuesday, Jan. 30, for faculty and staff. These sessions will occur in-person and online from 2-2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays until March 26. In-person participants should go to the Defiance Room of the NetApp building. For online participants, a link is available here.

WSU to host Red Cross blood drive

Wichita State will host a blood drive from Feb. 6-7 to address the nation’s low blood supply. The event will be held in the Heskett Center from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Participants will receive an Amazon gift card for donating. To make an appointment, click here.

MLK exhibit open until the end of the month

The Office of Diversity and Inclusion (ODI) invites students to the Cadman Art Gallery for an exhibit commemorating Martin Luther King, Jr. Exhibit-goers will have the opportunity to add a dream or vision to a “Dream Wall” in the gallery. The Cadman Art Gallery is open from 8 to 5 p.m. and is located in the Rhatigan Student Center. This exhibit closes at the end of January.

Black and Yellow Day set for Feb. 19

The Office of Admissions hosts Black and Yellow Day each semester to offer high school and transfer students a chance to attend sessions from each WSU college. This semester, Black and Yellow Day is set for Monday, Feb. 19. Entry fees are $15 for students and $5 per guest. To register, click here.

Maximum work hours updated for Federal Work Study

The Federal Work Study program has increased the maximum hours that student employees can work. Students will be allowed to work up to 30 hours a week during the spring semester, but all other work study requirements still apply. This new maximum is intended to increase on-campus employment for students. For more information, click here.

Survey collects information on shopping habits

The Tech Transfer and Commercialization is conducting a survey of shopping habits, focusing on those who buy Shocker gear. The information collected will be anonymous, and three participants chosen at random will win a $100 gift card. The survey closes Wednesday, Jan. 31. To take the survey, click here.

Cosmic Bowling available on Friday, Saturday nights

Shocker Sports Grill and Lanes is offering Cosmic Bowling on Friday and Saturday nights from 5-10 p.m. For the general public, rates are $6 a game plus a $3 shoe rental for WSU students. Faculty and Staff rates are $3.75 a game plus a $3 shoe rental. For more events and rates, visit wichita.edu.

Barton School invites entrepreneurs to present

Entrepreneurs-in-Residence Yolanda and Gene Camarena will present their keynote presentation, “Unlocking Success: Key Insights from Visionary Entrepreneurs on Building, Innovating and Transforming Futures,” on Thursday, Feb. 22. The Camarenas were both given honorary doctorates at the graduation ceremony in December of 2023. Their presentation will take place in the Woolsey Hall Auditorium beginning at 9:30 a.m. To RSVP, click here.