Women’s basketball FAU-lters in fourth quarter against Florida Atlantic

Wichita State women’s basketball struggled to finish the fourth quarter of its game against conference newcomer Florida Atlantic, losing 63-56. The Shockers are now 2-7 in conference play and 6-15 overall.

“We continued the vein of playing three pretty good quarters and then having one bad quarter,” head coach Terry Nooner said.

In the fourth quarter, the Shockers created 10 points compared to Florida Atlantic’s 16 points.

Wichita State started off the game with some momentum from a three-pointer from freshman Salese Blow in the first possession. Blow would lead the Shockers with 16 points.

The Owls would respond by creating an 8-0 run to take the lead and would manage to hold on to that lead until the third quarter.

The Shockers regained the lead but Florida Atlantic would score a 3-pointer toward in the final minutes of the third quarter and take the game.

The Owls were able to capitalize with 15 points off 12 Wichita State turnovers, while the Shockers only created six points off of 12 turnovers.

The Shockers created nine of those turnovers in the first half. Nooner said at halftime he talked to his team about defensive mistakes.

“Trying to make sure we have bodies on bodies, trying to make sure that we were to help our one defense … we got to figure out how to get that cleaned up,” Nooner said.

The Owls bested the Shockers, scoring eight second-chance points off of nine offensive rebounds while Wichita State grabbed 15 offensive rebounds but managed to score only six second-chance points.

Sophomore Daniela Abies led the Shockers with 11 rebounds but could not get much going in point production. Nooner said Florida Atlantic’s defense was a factor in Abies’ ability in the game.

“They were double-teaming (Abies) every single time, and she was making the right play and passing it out to the open man, and we were wide open,” Nooner said.

Looking ahead, Nooner said the message that he gives his team is to keep putting in work.

“I just want to make sure as a group that we’re not getting comfortable with losing games and making sure we stay locked in on fundamentals,” Nooner said.

Up next, women’s basketball will travel to Philadelphia to face off against Temple on Jan 31. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.