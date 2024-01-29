Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Ulrich celebrates 50 years with ‘visitor-focused’ exhibits

Ainsley Smyth, ReporterJanuary 29, 2024
The+Ulrich+Museum+on+Nov.+18%2C+2021
Thy Vo
The Ulrich Museum on Nov. 18, 2021

Art and technology meet at the Ulrich Museum of Art in this spring’s exhibits. The museum unveiled three new exhibits at their Spring Opening Celebration: “Fully Dimensional: Artists of the Outdoor Sculpture Collection,” “Urban Canvas | Exploring Muralism in Wichita,” and “The Ulrich Co-Lab” on Jan. 25.

Jo Reinert, curator of modern and contemporary art, said the spring exhibits were driven by two goals.

“We wanted to highlight the (museum’s) collection and be very visitor-focused,” Reinert said.

Reinert also noted that this year marks 50 years since the museum was established.

“Fully Dimensional: Artists of the Outdoor Sculpture Collection” centers on the sculptures located around campus, which are part of the museum’s permanent collection.

“It was really an opportunity to not just platform these artists and the diversity of their unique experiences and processes and identities, but we’re really trying to connect with people through those diverse identities, processes and practices,” Reinert said.

Other additions to the Ulrich include interactive digital elements, which the Ulrich partnered with the School of Digital Arts to create. “Fully Dimensional” includes Augmented Reality (AR) models of the sculptures. Visitors can scan a QR code to see a three-dimensional model of over 20 different sculptures.

While “Fully Dimensional” focuses on the university’s outdoor artwork, another exhibit, “Urban Canvas,” offers museum visitors a look into the artists, history, and meaning behind the murals located across Wichita. “Urban Canvas” includes a Virtual Reality (VR) experience of the murals.

“The Ulrich Co-Lab” includes various interactive elements, designed to encourage guests to participate in the museum experience. Visitors can leave feedback for things they would like to see at the museum, add to the Co-Lab playlist, and engage in discussions about art, the museum and the city through interactive installations.

“We’re hoping to, through these expansive group shows, reach people in new ways and develop these new conversations and layers of conversation that people can do,” Reinert said.

“Urban Canvas” and “Fully Dimensional” will be at the Ulrich until June, while the Ulrich Co-Lab will be at the museum until July 13.

 
