Hop around local restaurants with Hopping316, a new dining experience

Wichita residents looking to dine at local restaurants can try them out with Hopping316, a dining experience created and organized by Maria Romero Rodriguez, a communication graduate student at Wichita State.

The experience features four progressive dining experiences throughout four months, with each meal course taking place at a different local restaurant.

“I was the one who picked the restaurants, but I had help from people,” Romero Rodriguez said. “I went to networking events, and people at those events who knew owners gave me recommendations.”

The grad student decided to organize the events to connect the community and local businesses. Romero Rodriguez emphasized her experiences with the creation of Hopping316 and the importance of local businesses.

“I wanted to do something that will help (local businesses) because they boost the economy,” she said. “They are so important, and I think it’s important to create an opportunity for them to promote their own businesses.”

Romero Rodriguez said she hopes that Hopping316 will take off and eventually spread to other cities and states across the country.

How it works

There is no fee or registration required to join the event; however, the food itself is not free. Those interested can just show up to the restaurant and order the themed item if they so desire. There is a giveaway for a chance to win gift cards and merchandise as well.

To enter the giveaway, you have to order the featured item, take a selfie with the featured item and a Hopping316 card, post the picture as an Instagram story, tag both Hopping316 and the business, and then follow both social media accounts.

Brunch Bites & Bevvies – January’s theme

The first stop is at Las Adelitas Café, with the Cafe de Olla. Next is Doo-Dah Diner, with the Crab Cake Benedict. After Doo-Dah, head on over to Bocatto Eatery and Pasta for the Chicken Madeira. Finally, stop in at Papa’s General Store for the Caramel Cheesecake Craze.

Giveaway prizes include a $30 gift card and a sweatshirt from Las Adelitas, a $100 gift card and sweatshirt from Doo-Dah Dinner, a $100 gift card from Bocatto, and a $25 gift card from Papa’s.

Valentine’s Voyage – February’s theme

The first stop is at GROW Giesen Plant Shop, with the Espresso Martini and Cocoa Dolce Muffin. After GROW, stop into Dockum for The Last Word, a cocktail served theatrically. Head on up to Alzavino Wine Tavern for the Love is in the Air, a dessert board made of chocolate brittle and heart-shaped strawberries. Then float over to Milkfloat for the Caramel Cookie Butter Cupcake.

Paddy’s Pub & Brews and Spring Sensation are the themes for March and April, respectively. The website has no information for them yet.For more information, visit the Hopping316 website or contact [email protected]