The Sunflower
The Sunflower

SEAL celebrates Kansas Day through community building

Genesis Merriett, ReporterJanuary 31, 2024
Cameryn Davis

Music, free sunflower cookies, a photo booth and a painting table helped commemorate Kansas Day on Jan. 29 in the Rhatigan Student Center (RSC). 

Kaley Archer, the marketing and communications coordinator at Student Engagement, Advocacy & Leadership (SEAL), hoped the Kansas Day table would bring students together and create a sense of community and relaxation from classes. 

“If you’re going to be sitting over there painting, you might meet some people who are also sitting there painting and get to know them, and (they) might be your new friends,” Archer said. “(We’re) creating any sort of opportunity for students to take a mental break and have some fun here as well.”

Archer was inspired by last year’s Kansas Day table to provide sunflower cookies and add more activities for students to enjoy. 

Christina Tran, a junior medical laboratory science major, stopped by the table. She said she enjoyed painting flowers and getting a free cookie with her classmates.

“I always go to the RSC with my classmates in my program, so we always go when we see free food or free stuff,” Tran said.

Archer highlighted the importance of creating long-term relationships in college because students rely on each other.

“Normally, at minimum, a college student is going to be taking four years here, so it’s a big part of your life, and you want to have some fun,” she said. “You want to be able to find a group who can support you and help you along the way through all the ups and downs.”

Archer said students can stop by the SEAL office in RSC Room 216. Students can also find more upcoming events from SEAL on their website.

The origin of Kansas Day

According to the Kansas Historical Society, Kansas Day was created by a passionate group of students in Paola, Kansas, in 1877. 

It is observed every year on Jan. 29 to celebrate the anniversary of Kansas’ statehood, which was granted in 1861, making it the 34th U.S. state.

To celebrate Kansas Day, Kansans may share history, listen to Kansan songs such as “Song of the Kansas Emigrant” by John Greenleaf Whittier, and decorate using Kansas symbols such as sunflowers. 
About the Contributors
Genesis Merriett, Reporter
Genesis Merriett is a first-year reporter for The Sunflower. She is a freshman majoring in mathematics, however, Merriett enjoys writing as well. She is originally from Missouri, but lived in Colorado for most of her life until moving to Wichita five years ago. Additionally, she enjoys drawing, crochet and exploring new places in her free time.
Cameryn Davis, Illustrator/Designer
Cameryn Davis is an illustrator and designer for The Sunflower. She is a freshman at Wichita State University majoring in secondary English education and hopes to become TESOL certified. Davis plans to eventually teach the English language in Brazil. She uses she/her pronouns.

