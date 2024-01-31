SEAL+celebrates+Kansas+Day+through+community+building

Music, free sunflower cookies, a photo booth and a painting table helped commemorate Kansas Day on Jan. 29 in the Rhatigan Student Center (RSC).

Kaley Archer, the marketing and communications coordinator at Student Engagement, Advocacy & Leadership (SEAL), hoped the Kansas Day table would bring students together and create a sense of community and relaxation from classes.

“If you’re going to be sitting over there painting, you might meet some people who are also sitting there painting and get to know them, and (they) might be your new friends,” Archer said. “(We’re) creating any sort of opportunity for students to take a mental break and have some fun here as well.”

Archer was inspired by last year’s Kansas Day table to provide sunflower cookies and add more activities for students to enjoy.

Christina Tran, a junior medical laboratory science major, stopped by the table. She said she enjoyed painting flowers and getting a free cookie with her classmates.

“I always go to the RSC with my classmates in my program, so we always go when we see free food or free stuff,” Tran said.

Archer highlighted the importance of creating long-term relationships in college because students rely on each other.

“Normally, at minimum, a college student is going to be taking four years here, so it’s a big part of your life, and you want to have some fun,” she said. “You want to be able to find a group who can support you and help you along the way through all the ups and downs.”

Archer said students can stop by the SEAL office in RSC Room 216. Students can also find more upcoming events from SEAL on their website.