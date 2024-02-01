Second half woes cause men’s basketball to fall against Tulsa

Wichita State men’s basketball faced off against Tulsa on Wednesday night. Despite leading for the majority of the game, the Shockers stumbled in the last four minutes of regulation, losing 79-68.

Wichita State is now 9-12 on the season.

Tulsa came in swinging at the beginning of the game, going for an 8-2 run, but the Shockers responded by shooting four 3-pointers, with three from graduate student Dalen Ridgnal and one from redshirt junior Colby Rodgers. This brought Wichita State forward, 18-10.

The Golden Hurricane cut the lead to six with less than 10 minutes to go in the half, but Wichita State responded by scoring the next six to lead, 43-28.

The Shockers headed into the half leading 43-32, but Tulsa would begin to chip slowly into the lead.

The Shockers got off to a promising start, riding momentum from its win against Southern Methodist University.

Coming back from the locker room, Wichita State missed its first five shots and had three turnovers, allowing the Golden Hurricanes to go on a 7-0 run.

Junior guard Xavier Bell ended the Wichita State dry spell, but Tulsa continued to fight back, scoring back-to-back 3-pointers to tie the game at 45.

The Shockers opened up a six-point lead after a 3-pointer from junior forward Ronnie DeGray III, but Tulsa responded with a 7-0 run to regain its lead.

A 3-pointer from Tulsa’s Jared Garcia handed them the lead, 69-66, with 2:24 left.

Tulsa would string a 15-2 run to close the game and finish the Shockers. In the last four minutes, Wichita State shot 0-6 from the field.

Wichita State finished the game shooting 34% from the field and had 11 turnovers. The Golden Hurricanes shot 44% from the field and had 10 turnovers.

Rogers led the Shockers with 13 points. Redshirt junior guard Harlond Beverly added 12 points and Ridngal created 11 points.

Up next, Wichita State will continue on the road against Memphis on Saturday, Feb. 3. Tipoff is scheduled for noon.