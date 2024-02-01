Get wind of this: WSU Storm Trackers looks to gain members, become registered student organization

No matter the weather, one student group is keeping their eyes on the sky. WSU Storm Trackers, currently an unofficial student organization of about eight students at Wichita State, aims to create a community of students who want to develop their awareness of the weather.

Junior Tristan Schwien started WSU Storm Trackers early in January to find others interested in learning more about meteorology.

“Essentially, it’s a group that’s meant to gather students that have an interest in either weather patterns or storms and get them together to communicate and share interests,” Schwien said. “(It will also) serve as a community in which people can educate or get further education … on the topics of meteorology.”

Although the group is still gathering interest, Schwien is working on finding an adviser and plans to officially register the organization on campus in the next couple of weeks.

“I want to have a few more members before presenting it to a faculty member,” Schwien said.

Schwien said that once the WSU Storm Trackers is official, he hopes to eventually invite local meteorologists to speak about their jobs and discuss weather patterns.

He also said the club plans to meet in the Rhatigan Student Center to discuss weather patterns.

“It wouldn’t be incredibly taxing to be a member,” Schwien said. “(It would involve) just being semi-active in the Discord.”

Schwien is looking forward to seeing the group grow as more people join.

“There’s normally a big crowd surrounding (meteorology),” Schwien said. “I’m sure there’s a ton of students with the interest. It’s just not presented in a way that they can engage in yet. I think spreading the ability to foster that interest would be a positive benefit for the campus.”

Students interested in joining the Storm Trackers’ Discord server or learning more about the organization can follow them on Instagram @wsustormtrackers.