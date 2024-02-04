Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Men’s tennis continues rocky road record in loss against Oklahoma

Owen Prothro, ReporterFebruary 4, 2024
Sophomore+Alejandro+Jacome+delivers+a+shot+in+his+singles+match+on+Jan.+26.+Jacome+won+his+doubles+and+singles+matchups.
Bryan Chavez
Sophomore Alejandro Jacome delivers a shot in his singles match on Jan. 26. Jacome won his doubles and singles matchups.

Wichita State’s men’s tennis lost on the road to Oklahoma, 7-0. The Shockers are now 2-4 overall this season.

The Sooners took an early 1-0 lead after the doubles matches did not go Wichita State’s way. 

Sophomore Richey King and graduate student Misha Kvantaliani lost on court one by a score of 6-2. Freshman Ziwen Ju and graduate student Marcelo Sepulveda’s match on court three ended with a score of 6-3.

On court two, freshman Vanja Hodzic and sophomore Alejandro Jacome led 6-5 before their match was left unfinished.

The Shockers’ singles play paralleled the doubles matches. On court five, King lost both sets by scores of 6-1 and 6-2 to start the singles contests.

Jacome was defeated on court one in two sets, 6-3 and 6-1. Sepulveda lost on court four by scores of 6-2 in each set.

On court six, Ju lost to Oklahoma’s Nathan Han by scores of 6-2 and 6-3.

Sweeping became a routine chore for the Sooners throughout the contest as Kvantaliani lost on court two, 7-5 and 6-0.

Hodzic had the strongest outing yet found the same luck as his teammates. He lost on court three by scores of 7-5 and 6-4 to finish the night.

As the blowout loss lingers in the Shockers’ minds, they will need to find some answers in their next home match against New Mexico on Friday, Feb. 16. The meet will be at Genesis Health Clubs on Rock Road at 1 p.m.
About the Contributors
Owen Prothro, Reporter
Owen Prothro is a reporter for The Sunflower. He is a junior at Wichita State, studying journalism and media production. This is Prothro’s first year on staff. He also competes in disc golf at Wichita State. Prothro uses he/him pronouns.
Bryan Chavez, Photographer
Bryan Chavez is a first-year photographer for The Sunflower. He is a freshman at Wichita State, majoring in Journalism and Media Production. Chavez is from Dallas, Texas, and wants to pursue a career as a professional sports photographer. Chavez's pronouns are he/him.

