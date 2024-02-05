Tatreez Night fosters appreciation of Palestinian culture

Gallery • 3 Photos Monique Bever Trevor Mckeown and Kendah Ballout follow instructions as they stitch at the Tatreez Night event on Feb. 2. Tatreez is a form of traditional Palestinian embroidery passed down through generations. Tatreez Night was intended to educate on the art form and its significance in Palestinian culture.

Students learned a new craft over tables covered in colorful threads and cloths during Tatreez Night on Friday. The collaborative event between the Arab Student Association (ASA), Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), and the Artist Exploration Association (AEA) gave students the opportunity to try their hand at the traditional style of embroidery.

Tatreez is an Arabic word which translates to embroidery. It differs from region to region, and has become representative of Palestinian culture in particular. SJP President Abdelkarim Jibril explains the significance behind the ancient craft.

“It’s very much an identity thing, a cultural thing,” Jibril said. “Through tatreez, Palestinians show their attachment to the lands that they were kicked off of in 1948, 1967, and so on. It’s specific to each area of people who have been displaced … It shows history, it shows that we’re from here. ”

In addition to having the opportunity to make their own projects, attendees listened to Jibril present a short slideshow explaining the history and significance of tatreez.

Nabaa Alamood, ASA vice president and SJP social media coordinator, appreciated the event’s intentions.

“Tonight’s atmosphere was radiant,” Alamood said. “The presentation was absolutely educational and absolutely brilliant on hitting the points of what Tatreez is and its significance and the history behind it.”

Jibril felt the event successfully taught students about Palestinian culture.

“I think some people learned some stuff either just about tatreez by itself or a little bit about Palestinian culture,” Jibril said. “I think that’s really the main goal, to show that Palestinians have a culture because for some reason, a lot of Americans like to deny that.”

Similarly, ASA Treasurer Amani Alsheikh hopes that attendees appreciated the event and the culture.

“I hope they can take away how beautiful other people’s culture is, and how easy it is to just learn a skill,” Alsheikh said. “You don’t have to think about it. Sometimes you’ve just got to show up and have fun, and then you’d benefit from it as well.”

Alamood said that the event should encourage students to continue to expand their horizons on campus.

“I encourage everyone to just join in on some event,” Alamood said. “Whether that even be about Palestine … experience a culture that is outside of your comfort zone. You may find that there’s food that you like, you might find that there’s a piece of their culture that you can resonate with.”