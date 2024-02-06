Wichita State Disc Golf Club has nationals in sights

When Connor Lancaster, an engineering major, transferred to Wichita State during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said he struggled to make friends. Then, he joined the university’s disc golf club.

Now a senior and the club’s president, Lancaster said he met many of his current friends through the organization.

Disc golf is a sport that follows many of the same rules as regular golf but with discs instead of balls. The goal is to get a disc in every basket in as few throws as possible.

“It’s a good way to get exercise, meet new people and just blow off steam,” Lancaster said.

Disc golf can be played individually or in teams of four. While many in the club play recreationally, Lancaster and others represent Wichita State at College Disc Golf competitions.

Kyle Schluben, the club’s vice president, said when he came to Wichita State in 2021, the club had taken a hit from COVID-19. Over the last three years, the members said they have worked hard to grow membership by raising money, making flyers and seeking out sponsorships.

“Last year, we barely could get three guys to go to nationals, and we’re thinking about sending two full teams to nationals this year,” Schluben said.

Schluben, also an engineering major who started playing disc in high school, said he likes the sport because it can be played at any time of year. He said the sport always offers a unique challenge.

“There’s so many different factors to consider when playing, so it’s like a new course every time,” he said.

Both Lancaster and Schluben plan to graduate within the next year. Lancaster said he hopes new leadership will step up to carry on their roles.

“We’ve got a lot of people on the team that have a lot of potential,” Lancaster said.

Lancaster said he also hopes to see a competitive women’s team and for the current team to eventually be recognized as an official university sport.

Anyone interested in joining disc golf can email the club at [email protected].