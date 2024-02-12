Global fitness franchise F45 offered at Wichita State

Typical memberships for F45 Training’s fitness classes cost around $155 to $175 monthly. At Wichita State, the classes are free for students and $40 each semester for faculty and staff.

F45 stands for the 45-minute workouts that use functional training as well as a mix of high intensity interval training (HIIT) and circuit training.

F45 began in 2013 in Australia after an investment from actor Mark Wahlberg. Since then, the franchise has expanded to over 1,700 studios in 60 countries.

In 2017, Wichita State began offering F45 on campus in the Heskett Center. There are currently four F45 classes offered each day, Monday through Thursday, three offered Friday, and one offered each day on Saturday and Sunday.

Sophomore Sydnie Strong is a member of the Wichita State dance team. As an athlete, she is required to stay fit.

“F45 is just a great, quick, high-intensity workout that really gets me in shape for dance but also makes me feel great,” Strong said.

Every F45 studio around the globe uses the same systemized workout for the day. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays are for cardio, Tuesdays and Thursdays are for strength training, and the weekend is a hybrid of the two. The classes are marketed for anyone, as many of the exercises can be modified for lower intensity.

Karolina Mosa, program specialist of facilities for Campus Recreation, oversees F45 on campus. Mosa said the class session offered at 6:15 a.m. is the most popular, averaging 15-18 participants.

“We’ve had pretty good success with students loving the workouts once they try it,” Mosa said.

Additionally, Wichita State has a DEXA scan machine that uses low-energy X-rays to run body composition analysis. The scan provides body fat percentage, weight distribution, BMI, lean mass, and more. It costs $5 for students at WSU. Mosa said she helps review the student’s results with them.

F45 is also looking to hire more instructors. Student instructors are paid $15 per class. Instructors complete extensive training before working, but no certification is required for the position.

More information about F45 classes can be found at wichita.edu.