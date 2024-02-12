TBT to return to Charles Koch Arena this summer

The Basketball Tournament (TBT) announced on Monday morning that it will call Wichita its home for the regional and quarterfinal locations in July.

Charles Koch Arena has served as the tournament’s longest-running location for 11 years. This will be the fifth year the Roundhouse has hosted the 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all event tournament in regionals and the third hosting the quarterfinals.

Last summer, Wichita State set a single-game record with 7,202 fans showing up to the arena to show their support of the Wichita State alumni team AfterShocks in the quarterfinal game.

The AfterShocks have been one of the most successful teams in TBT since joining the tournament in 2019. Since then, they’ve won three regionals in Koch Arena, had two runs in the quarterfinals, and made a seminal appearance.

John Robert Simon and Garrett Stutz will return as the co-general managers. Zach Bush will repeat as the team’s head coach for the fourth straight summer.

The AfterShocks roster will be announced at a later date but currently includes Conner Frankamp and Markis McDuffie.

The Wichita Regional will be played from July 20-24, and the quarterfinal will be on July 30 in Koch Arena.

Tickets for the 2024 regional will go on sale later this year.