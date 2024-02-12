Women’s basketball ends losing streak, wins first road game at FAU

Women’s basketball traveled to Florida Atlantic University (FAU) on Saturday, Feb. 10, and won its rematch against the Owls, 67-56. The win marks Wichita State’s first on the road this season, snapping a five-game losing streak.

The Shockers are now 7-17 overall this season and stand 3-9 in conference play

Wichita State came out firing to take a 7-0 lead, with jump shots made by redshirt senior guard Tre’Zure Jobe and sophomore forward Daniela Abies and a clutch 3-pointer by junior guard Raissa Nsabua sprinkled in between.

Wichita State eventually opened up a nine-point lead with a layup made by redshirt sophomore forward Jayla Murray, 18-9.

The Shockers held on to a five-point lead at the end of the opening quarter, 18-13.

The Owls eventually took a three-point advantage over Wichita State, but Nsabua answered with her second made shot from beyond the arc, tying the game at 26 points.

A couple of buckets in the paint by Murray and Abies were not enough to take another lead as the Shockers trailed at halftime, 33-30.

After trailing 39-32 in the third quarter, Wichita State created an 8-0 run to retake an advantage that ended with a clutch offensive rebound and putback layup by Abies, 40-39.

The contest went back and forth after Wichita State regained the upper hand. The Shockers went up by two, 47-45, as Abies drained two free throws at the end of the third quarter.

Wichita State controlled the fourth quarter, and with two minutes and 52 seconds left, the Shockers went on a 10-0 run, extending their lead to 13 points, 66-53.

Free-throw shooting contributed to the Shockers’ success on the road as they went 15/21 from the stripe throughout the contest and 12/17 in the fourth quarter.

Abies and Murray were the top scorers for the Shockers as they each scored 15 points. Freshman guard Salese Blow ended the game with 12 points.

Abies had her seventh double-double of the season with 15 points and 15 rebounds for the night.

Wichita State will look to build on its first road win as they continue their run through Florida for a second consecutive time on Tuesday, Feb. 13 against South Florida.