This week’s news in brief — Feb. 12

Ulrich Museum of Art celebrates sculpture collection with help from NEA

The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) has chosen Wichita State as one of its award recipients for a grant of $10,000. The grant will help support the Ulrich Museum of Art’s Fully Dimensional: Artists of the Outdoor Sculpture Collection exhibition as a part of its 50th anniversary celebration.

In the exhibition, there is a collection of both pieces that are permanently at the museum and pieces from around the country. There is also an augmented reality (AR) experience where phone cameras can be used by visitors to project digital sculptures. For more information on the exhibition, visit the website here.

Game Day specials at Shocker Sports Grill and Lanes

Game day specials will be offered for men’s home and away basketball games at Shocker Sports Grill and Lanes. Shockers can get a one-topping personal pizza and a medium drink for $6.99.

Shocker Sports Grill and Lanes is located on the lower level of the Rhatigan Student Center.

Their hours for the spring semester are as follows:

Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Staff and faculty are invited to meditation sessions

Short meditation sessions are being held every Tuesday until March 26 for WSU faculty and staff. These sessions are hosted by the Office of Instructional Resources (ORI) both online and in-person. Meditation will begin at 2 p.m. every Tuesday in the Defiance Room of the NetApp building. For online information, visit wichita.edu.

Construction underway in Ablah Library

Construction on a staircase and a wall on the west side of Ablah Library began last week and is expected to be finished sometime in June. There is currently a fence around the construction site that will remain until construction is finished.

Office of Financial Aid hosts financial aid events during February

The Office of Financial Aid is celebrating Financial Aid Awareness Month with the following events:

Love and Money

When: Wednesday, Feb. 14, from noon to 2 p.m.

Where: Rhatigan Student Center, room 142

FAFSA Tours First tour When: Thursday, Feb. 15, from 1 to 3 p.m. Where: Rhatigan Student Center, room 257 Second tour When: Tuesday, Feb. 20, from 4 to 6 p.m. Where: John Bardo Center, room 340 Third tour When: Wednesday, Feb. 28, from 4 to 6 p.m. Where: John Bardo Center, room 340

Take the Leap with FinAid When: Thursday, Feb. 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Where: Rhatigan Student Center



For more information, call 316-978-3430 or email [email protected]

New and Continuing Students Scholarship application deadline extended

The deadline for the New and Continuing Students Scholarship application has been extended to Monday, April 1.

Students can apply through the ScholarshipUniverse, where they can also be connected to other scholarships based on their personal information. To log in to ScholarshipUniverse, visit wichita.scholarshipuniverse.com.

COE to host Introduce A Girl to Engineering Day

On Thursday, Feb. 22, the College of Engineering will host Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day for high school girls.

Students from Wichita and surrounding areas are invited to participate in STEM activities, meet women from engineering and computing industries and hear speeches. “Girl Day” will occur in the Rhatigan Student Center, Beggs Ballroom, from 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.

University Libraries to host Lunch and Learn

The Entrepreneurship Research Lunch and Learn hosted by University Libraries is free and open to all shockers. This workshop will focus on market trends and identifying competitors and target markets.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their lunch to Ablah Library next Friday, Feb. 16, from noon to 1 p.m. Those interested can RSVP here.