‘We’ll have a seat waiting for you’: Men’s tennis encourages fans to come out for spring season

The men’s tennis team’s spring season is newly underway, with the team currently standing at 2-3 on the year.

Head coach Darragh Glavin feels the team ended the fall on a good note and is looking forward to upcoming matches this spring.

The men’s team wrapped up the fall season with matches at the Bonita Bay Classic at Florida Gulf Coast University. The team finished the tournament with four doubles match wins and twelve singles match wins.

“Fall ended well … had a good finish in Florida … now we’re back at it,” Glavin said. “We’re just fine-tuning some things … and getting our level back to where it can be.”

Glavin said junior Kristof Minarik and sophomore Alejandro Jacome are showing potential coming into the spring season.

“At the Florida Gulf Coast tournament … Kristof went 3-0 playing against three top players … he found his level and was back to where he can compete,” Glavin said. “Alejandro’s … definitely improved quite a bit this fall and putting in the work and starting to have the results we expect.”

Minarik and Jacome have both walked away with wins at recent matches, with Jacome taking a singles win at Grand Canyon on Jan. 11, and Minarik also winning a singles match at Texas Tech on Jan 20.

The team also recently hosted their first home match of the season against Omaha on Jan. 26. They completed well, bringing the team’s overall stats to 39-43 singles, or a .476 percentage. The team currently stands at 13-16 in doubles teams, or a .448 percentage.

Despite recent challenges with returning to pre-break fitness levels and injuries across the main players of the squad, Glavin is optimistic for the rest of the season for the team and encourages students to come to watch matches at Genesis Health Clubs on Rock Road and the Coleman Tennis Complex, Wichita State’s tennis complex.

“We have six home matches this year,” Glavin said. “Come on out, we’ll have a seat waiting for you.”

The men’s tennis team will host a weekend in Wichita on Feb. 16-18 against New Mexico and UTSA.