Former basketball player Craig Porter Jr. signs four-year deal with Cavaliers

Former Wichita State men’s basketball guard Craig Porter Jr. signed a four-year deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night.

Porter, who was not selected in the 2023 NBA Draft, has been a member of the Cavaliers on a two-way contract since the beginning of the season. He has played in 32 of Cleveland’s 52 games this season, starting in six of them.

The Cavaliers, who are 35-17 this year and second in the Eastern Conference, completed a standard conversion of Porter’s contract from a two-way to a four-year deal, signifying that the team views the guard as a part of their long-term plans.

On the year, Porter is averaging 6.5 points, 2.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game. On Nov. 19 against the Denver Nuggets, Porter set a career-high with 21 points in a win.

Porter played three seasons with the Shockers from 2020-2023. He was a member of the Wichita State team that made the NCAA tournament in 2021 and started 30 of 31 games in 2022-23, averaging 13.5 points.