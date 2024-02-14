Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Former basketball player Craig Porter Jr. signs four-year deal with Cavaliers

Jacob Unruh, Assistant Sports EditorFebruary 14, 2024
Craig+Porter+Jr.+dribbles+the+ball+in+the+game+against+Tulsa+in+the+2023+AAC+tournament.
Madeline Bell
Craig Porter Jr. dribbles the ball in the game against Tulsa in the 2023 AAC tournament.

Former Wichita State men’s basketball guard Craig Porter Jr. signed a four-year deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night.

Porter, who was not selected in the 2023 NBA Draft, has been a member of the Cavaliers on a two-way contract since the beginning of the season. He has played in 32 of Cleveland’s 52 games this season, starting in six of them.

The Cavaliers, who are 35-17 this year and second in the Eastern Conference, completed a standard conversion of Porter’s contract from a two-way to a four-year deal, signifying that the team views the guard as a part of their long-term plans.

On the year, Porter is averaging 6.5 points, 2.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game. On Nov. 19 against the Denver Nuggets, Porter set a career-high with 21 points in a win.

Porter played three seasons with the Shockers from 2020-2023. He was a member of the Wichita State team that made the NCAA tournament in 2021 and started 30 of 31 games in 2022-23, averaging 13.5 points.
About the Contributors
Jacob Unruh, Assistant Sports Editor
Jacob Unruh is the assistant sports editor for The Sunflower. He is a junior at Wichita State, majoring in journalism and minoring in political science. This is Unruh's first year on staff. He goes by he/him pronouns.
Madeline Bell, Former photographer
Bell was a photographer for The Sunflower. Bell absolutely loves slasher films; she says the more blood, the better. A goal of hers is to travel and never stay idle. Bell uses she/her pronouns.

