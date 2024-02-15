REVIEW: Sticky Bird Addiction Chicken offers options for gluten-free chicken lovers and choices for flavor

Gallery • 3 Photos Jacinda Hall The Sticky Bird finger combo at Sticky Bird Addiction Chicken. Sticky Bird is located in west Wichita at 616 S. Tyler Rd.

Like any other kid at heart, chicken tenders and french fries are my go-to comfort meal, and they have been for quite some time.

When my mom was diagnosed with celiac disease in May 2023, I was saddened that I couldn’t go to places that served chicken tenders and french fries with my family anymore due to the high risk of cross-contamination.

That was until we were told about Sticky Bird. Sticky Bird Addiction Chicken is a restaurant on Tyler Road that offers chicken served in various ways, including fried, grilled and specialty sandwiches.

The restaurant also gives you the option to customize seasonings and dipping sauces to pair with your order of chicken tenders.

Sticky Bird is allergen-friendly to those with a gluten intolerance or celiac disease. If you request your meal to be gluten-free (chicken and all), they will fry your french fries in a completely separate fryer basket and serve your tenders grilled in your choice of seasoning, also tossed separately to avoid cross-contamination.

The regular chicken tender meals include fries, coleslaw, sauce of your choice, a drink, and cinnamon cake pops. The gluten-free meals include the same items except for the cake pops.

The prices for the combos vary depending on the number of chicken tenders you order. The three-piece is $11.50, the five-piece is $14.50, and the seven-piece is $16.50. It’s a good deal for the amount of chicken you get, plus the other sides as well.

When I visited Sticky Bird, I got the Sticky Finger combo tossed in a garlic parmesan rub and rooster sauce for my dipping sauce.

The chicken was definitely my favorite part of the meal. The tenders were crispy and crunchy without being greasy, which was amazing. I am a big fan of anything garlic parmesan flavored, and the rub didn’t have an overpowering garlic flavor, but it wasn’t super cheesy either, which made for a well-balanced flavor.

I also really enjoyed the rooster sauce. It reminded me of the Cane’s Sauce from Raising Cane’s back when I tried the well-loved restaurant last summer.

The cinnamon cake pops were my second favorite part of the meal because, first, who doesn’t love a little sweet treat after their meal? Second, the dessert tasted like an old-fashioned cake donut mixed with funnel cake batter coated with cinnamon sugar.

The cake pops were sweet, crunchy and doughy all at once, and it was the perfect dessert to balance out the savory meal.

The restaurant serves the cake pops on the side with vanilla butter cream. For the Disney people who love the whipped pineapple Dole from the parks, they serve the creamy dessert here for $4.50, so now you don’t have to travel out of state and wait in long lines to get one.

The only downside to my visit was I ended up sitting outside to eat on a windy and slightly chilly day due to the limited indoor seating the restaurant had.

Regardless, if you’ve been looking for a new chicken restaurant that’s also allergen-friendly, try Sticky Bird.