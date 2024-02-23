REVIEW: Nas Kitchen brings halal Mediterranean and NYC eats to Wichita

Fatima Touffaha The chicken and steak Yum Platters from Nas Kitchen, a New York City inspired halal restaurant on the west side of Wichita.

Throughout my frequent travels to the Middle East, I have always gravitated towards authentic Mediterranean and New York City street food. I struggled to find a substitute for this in Wichita — until I visited Nas Kitchen.

Nas Kitchen is a small, local spot on the west side of Wichita. It offers a variety of high-quality, halal eats such as gyros, quesadillas, platters and salads. Most entrees and appetizers are served with their signature housemade sauce.

The restaurant’s interior was on theme with New York skyline wallpaper and exposed brick walls. The seating was spacious and comfortable, despite the smaller space. Since to-go options and quick eats are popular, there is not usually an issue with seating availability.

One of the restaurant’s most popular items is the Yum Platter. These are offered with five protein options, including grilled chicken, fried chicken, steak, Cajun shrimp, and lamb. The platter prices range from $12.89 to $16.99 depending on protein choice. All the platters are topped with beef bacon, avocado, signature sauces, and served on a base of fries.

When I visited Nas Kitchen, I tried the Yum Platter in both the steak and chicken variations, along with the onion rings.

The onion rings were a great start to the meal. The appetizer was well battered and served with a house-made ranch and signature sauce that complimented it perfectly.

The Yum Platters are a substantial serving size with a perfect ratio of fries to protein. Both the chicken and the steak were well-seasoned and flavorful, but I personally enjoyed the steak more.

The base of the platter consisted of well-salted fries, which created a perfect combo with the signature sauces drizzled on top. The toppings helped balance out the dish, with avocado to add freshness and beef bacon for a crispy texture.

Nas Kitchen is a wonderful addition to the Wichita area, and should be your next new try for authentic, flavorful eats.