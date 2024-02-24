Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

This week’s news in brief

Courtney Brown and Allison CampbellFebruary 24, 2024
This+weeks+news+in+brief
Thy Vo

FAFSA priority date extended to April 1

Following the delay from the new 2024-2025 FAFSA process, Wichita State University has extended its FAFSA priority date to April 1.

Current and prospective students can make appointments with the Office of Financial Aid & Scholarships to receive guidance on completing the FAFSA or ask other questions.

Appointments are available in person and virtually. Visit wichita.edu/finaidappt to make an appointment.

More information about the Office of Financial Aid & Scholarships can be found at Wichita.edu/FAFSA.

Woolsey Hall named ‘coolest office building in Wichita’

After receiving 67% of the final votes, Woolsey Hall has been named as the Wichita Business Journal’s “Coolest Office in Wichita.”

While the Barton School of Business building primarily houses business and the occasional language classes, more than 100 WSU faculty and staff use the building’s office space, according to the Wichita Business Journal.

No monetary prize was offered to WSU, but the building and campus can boast “bragging rights” over the nine other finalist workplaces.

Student organization to call for ceasefire resolution

Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) plans to visit the Student Government Association’s public forum on Feb. 28 to ask for a ceasefire resolution so SGA can show “they do not stand for political actions taken against the Palestinian people as humans.”

The creation of Israel in 1948 led to the displacement of over 700,000 Palestinians and the capture of 78% of the region’s land. Following Hamas’s surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7, where around 1,200 died, Israel started a bombing campaign on Gaza shortly after. Over 29,000 Palestinians have been killed as of Feb. 19.

SJP encourages students to attend the SGA meeting and wear “keffiyehs, cultural clothing and Palestinian colors.” 

Starting on Feb. 21, SJP plans to host vigils for Palestine every Wednesday from 11 a.m.- 12 p.m. at the Grace Memorial Chapel, north of the Rhatigan Student Center.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Courtney Brown, News Editor
Courtney Brown is one of the news editors for The Sunflower. She previously worked as a reporter and assistant news editor. Brown uses she/her pronouns.
Allison Campbell, News Editor
Allison Campbell is one of the news editors for The Sunflower. A South African native, Campbell is a junior pursuing a journalism and media production degree with a minor in English. Campbell hopes to pursue a career in editing after graduation. They use any pronouns.
Thy Vo, Advertisement/Design Manager
Thy Vo has been the advertisement manager and design director for The Sunflower for two years. Vo is a senior majoring in graphic design and minoring in marketing with hopes to pursue a career in graphic design after graduation. This is her third year on staff. You can alternatively contact them at [email protected]. Vo uses she/they pronouns.

The Sunflower
1845 Fairmount St, Campus Box 134, Wichita, Kansas 67260
© 2024 The Sunflower • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Sunflower Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *