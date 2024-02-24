This week’s news in brief

FAFSA priority date extended to April 1

Following the delay from the new 2024-2025 FAFSA process, Wichita State University has extended its FAFSA priority date to April 1.

Current and prospective students can make appointments with the Office of Financial Aid & Scholarships to receive guidance on completing the FAFSA or ask other questions.

Appointments are available in person and virtually. Visit wichita.edu/finaidappt to make an appointment.

More information about the Office of Financial Aid & Scholarships can be found at Wichita.edu/FAFSA.

Woolsey Hall named ‘coolest office building in Wichita’

After receiving 67% of the final votes, Woolsey Hall has been named as the Wichita Business Journal’s “Coolest Office in Wichita.”

While the Barton School of Business building primarily houses business and the occasional language classes, more than 100 WSU faculty and staff use the building’s office space, according to the Wichita Business Journal.

No monetary prize was offered to WSU, but the building and campus can boast “bragging rights” over the nine other finalist workplaces.

Student organization to call for ceasefire resolution

Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) plans to visit the Student Government Association’s public forum on Feb. 28 to ask for a ceasefire resolution so SGA can show “they do not stand for political actions taken against the Palestinian people as humans.”

The creation of Israel in 1948 led to the displacement of over 700,000 Palestinians and the capture of 78% of the region’s land. Following Hamas’s surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7, where around 1,200 died, Israel started a bombing campaign on Gaza shortly after. Over 29,000 Palestinians have been killed as of Feb. 19.

SJP encourages students to attend the SGA meeting and wear “keffiyehs, cultural clothing and Palestinian colors.”

Starting on Feb. 21, SJP plans to host vigils for Palestine every Wednesday from 11 a.m.- 12 p.m. at the Grace Memorial Chapel, north of the Rhatigan Student Center.