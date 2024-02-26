Charlotte crushes women’s basketball in 26-point victory

In its third meeting in program history, Wichita State women’s basketball lost against Charlotte, 74-48. The conference newcomer outscored the Shockers in the first quarter and never looked back.

After the Saturday afternoon game in Charlotte’s Halton Arena, the Shockers are now 4-11 in conference play and 8-19 overall.

Wichita State scored the first points of the game before Charlotte took the lead. The 49ers came out firing, jumping to an early 15-4 before the first media timeout.

The six first-quarter turnovers and four travels did not aid the Shockers, and Charlotte’s Dazia Lawrence capitalized six points to help the 49ers end the first with a 19-12.

By the second quarter, junior guard Raissa Nsabua tried to get things going for the Shockers with six points, but her efforts did not pay off as Wichita State went through a three-minute dry spell, 32-21.

Freshman guard Salese Blow scored a layup with 43 seconds left in the second to send the Shockers 36-13 at the half.

Wichita State was able to find its groove early in the third, as they went on a 9-0 run to cut the deficit to single digits at 45-36 going into the media timeout with scores from Nsabua, senior guard DJ McCarty and junior forward Ornella Niankan.

The 49ers answered with three 3-pointers to put momentum back into their favor, 54-36.

The fourth quarter sealed the deal for the 49ers, who outscored the Shockers 18-7, the second-lowest scoring fourth quarter for Wichita State.

Blow led the Shockers with 17 points, and Nsabua tied her career high with 10.

The Shockers were out-rebounded 43-26, as sophomore forward Daniela Abies, Wichita State’s leading rebounder, was out due to concussion protocols.

Wichita State women’s basketball will return to the Roundhouse to face off against Southern Methodist University on Feb. 28. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.