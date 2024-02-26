Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Charlotte crushes women’s basketball in 26-point victory

Melanie Rivera-Cortez, Sports EditorFebruary 26, 2024
Freshman+guard+Salese+Blow+drives+to+the+basket+during+the+first+half+of+the+game+against+East+Carolina+on+Feb.+5.
Trinity Ramm
Freshman guard Salese Blow drives to the basket during the first half of the game against East Carolina on Feb. 5.

In its third meeting in program history, Wichita State women’s basketball lost against Charlotte, 74-48. The conference newcomer outscored the Shockers in the first quarter and never looked back. 

After the Saturday afternoon game in Charlotte’s Halton Arena, the Shockers are now 4-11 in conference play and 8-19 overall. 

Wichita State scored the first points of the game before Charlotte took the lead. The 49ers came out firing, jumping to an early 15-4 before the first media timeout.

The six first-quarter turnovers and four travels did not aid the Shockers, and Charlotte’s Dazia Lawrence capitalized six points to help the 49ers end the first with a 19-12. 

The six first-quarter turnovers and four travels did not aid the Shockers. Despite forcing 20 turnovers throughout the match, Wichita State only got 11 points from turnovers.

By the second quarter, junior guard Raissa Nsabua tried to get things going for the Shockers with six points, but her efforts did not pay off as Wichita State went through a three-minute dry spell, 32-21. 

Freshman guard Salese Blow scored a layup with 43 seconds left in the second to send the Shockers 36-13 at the half.

Wichita State was able to find its groove early in the third, as they went on a 9-0 run to cut the deficit to single digits at 45-36 going into the media timeout with scores from Nsabua, senior guard DJ McCarty and junior forward Ornella Niankan.  

The 49ers answered with three 3-pointers to put momentum back into their favor, 54-36. 

The fourth quarter sealed the deal for the 49ers, who outscored the Shockers 18-7, the second-lowest scoring fourth quarter for Wichita State. 

Blow led the Shockers with 17 points, and Nsabua tied her career high with 10. 

The Shockers were out-rebounded 43-26, as sophomore forward Daniela Abies, Wichita State’s leading rebounder, was out due to concussion protocols. 

Wichita State women’s basketball will return to the Roundhouse to face off against Southern Methodist University on Feb. 28. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Melanie Rivera-Cortez, Sports Editor
Trinity Ramm, Managing Editor
Trinity Ramm is the managing editor and former sports editor for The Sunflower. This is her second year on staff. Ramm is a senior English Lit major and a sociology minor with a certificate in film studies. In her limited spare time, she can be found at the movie theater, browsing some obscure film database or crocheting. Ramm uses she/her pronouns.

The Sunflower
1845 Fairmount St, Campus Box 134, Wichita, Kansas 67260
© 2024 The Sunflower • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Sunflower Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *