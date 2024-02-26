Makers Market highlights Black-owned businesses

Gallery • 5 Photos Monique Bever Angela Linder speaks to customers at the Black Wall Street Maker's Market on Feb. 21. The Maker's Market was intended to showcase Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs.

The Black Wall Street Maker’s Market showcased the work of local Black creatives and entrepreneurs, including Wichita State students.

On Feb. 20 and 21, several business owners displayed art, jewelry and more in the Rhatigan Student Center.

Kenna Green, a third-year photo media major, sold her work at the market this year. She said this was her second Maker’s Market, and this time, she chose to sell bracelets that she made alongside her artwork.

Diane Razer, owner of Delyza J Jewelry, also sold her work, which she said she’s been making for about six years, but her interest in fashion goes back further.

“My mom was always one that liked to match her clothes with her jewelry, and that is where I think I got a lot of my designing from and creativity,” she said.

“It’s always good to participate in Black Wall Street events,” she said. “It’s great to come over here on the campus and see everybody.”

Daphne Lynch also showed off her creations at the market. Her business is called Let’s Get It Girl Boutique. Some of her work includes embellished denim jackets and upcycled bags, iPad covers, and jewelry that she said she creates from old jeans, adorned with antique brooches.

“I look at Pinterest, and I come up with a lot of my ideas,” she said. “I like to go to estate sales, and I collect brooches.”

Lynch has been running her business for 20 years, selling at events and markets like this one.

Black Wall Street is an annual event celebrating Black History Month.

