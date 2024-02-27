Softball goes 4-1 in Razorback Invitational, beats another ranked opponent

The Wichita State softball team competed in the Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, over the weekend. The Shockers went 4-1 during the three-day event and secured a win against No. 15 University of Arkansas.

Wichita State is now 7-3 to start its season.

Friday

On the first day of the event, the Shockers played a doubleheader against Illinois State (ISU) and No. 15 Arkansas. Wichita State won both games, beating ISU in a 7-5 ballgame and Arkansas, 3-1.

Against ISU, the scoring happened early, as the Shockers scored seven runs in the first inning and gave up five runs in the second inning. In the fourth at-bat of the game, redshirt senior Bailey Urban batted in two runs after rocketing a double to right field.

Senior Lauren Howell got the start for Wichita State, but junior Alison Cooper was credited the win as Howell gave up five runs in 1.2 innings. Cooper ended her 5.1 innings with three hits and five strikeouts.

In the Shockers’ game against Arkansas, freshman Chloe Barber pitched a complete game, allowing one run on five hits and striking out 15 batters, tying the all-time team record. Barber is now 2-0 this season.

Graduate student CC Wong hit a two-RBI single in the second inning to open up a 2-0 lead for the Shockers. Redshirt senior Lainee Brown drove in the final run with a single in the seventh inning to secure the win.

Saturday

On Saturday, Wichita State played another doubleheader as they faced off against The University of Texas at Arlington and competed in a rematch against Arkansas.

In the 6-1 win over UT-Arlington, the Shockers scored runs in every inning except the fourth, not needing to bat in the seventh. Wong and senior Addison Barnard each hit a home run during the game.

Cooper solidified her second win of the season as she pitched a one-run, two-strikeout, six-inning outing. Having the win in sight, Barber stepped in for the seventh inning and struck out two batters.

The rematch against Arkansas saw worse results for Wichita State as the team lost 15-4, being mercy-ruled after the top of the fifth inning.

Wong was the only offensive firepower for the Shockers, as she homered in the third inning and drove in two runs after a single in the fourth.

After leading 3-2 going into the bottom half of the fourth inning, Wichita State gave up 13 runs. Sophomore pitcher Alex Aguilar gave up five runs in three innings, and Howell and Cooper each gave up four runs in one combined inning.

Arkansas reached home plate twice due to errors by the Shockers.

Sunday

On the final day of the Invitational, Wichita State won their second game against ISU, 8-1.

Barber pitched her second complete game this season, giving up one run on two hits and tallying 16 strikeouts, setting the new school record outright.

The Shockers shot fireworks early as sophomore Taylor Sedlacek sent a two-RBI homerun to center field in the first inning. Wong hit her fifth home run of the season during the second inning, and Wichita State would score five more runs in the ballgame to seal the win.

The Shockers will travel to Lincoln, Nebraska to play in the Big Red Invitational, hosted by the University of Nebraska from March 1 to 3. The first pitch is scheduled for Friday at 5:30 p.m.