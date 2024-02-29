Women’s golf starts spring season with a top-10 finish in Rio Verde Invitational

Women’s golf competed in the Rio Verde Invitational, hosted by Western Michigan University over the weekend. The Shockers placed ninth overall out of 20 schools to kick off its spring season, shooting a collective 889 strokes over three days.

Wichita State’s top individual performer was sophomore Kate Tilma, who grossed 214 strokes, tied for fifth and finished three strokes back of first place.

California Baptist University won the tournament with 865 strokes as a team.

Round one

To start the tournament, the Shockers shot a 297 in round one. Leading the charge was Tilma, who eagled the par five, 18th hole to finish the round with 71 strokes.

Following behind her was freshman Hillary Currier, who shot a 73, and redshirt freshman Lauren Thiele, who shot a 76.

Round two

After carding 10 birdies as a team in round two, Wichita State shot 299, totaling 596 strokes. Tilma kept her pace as she shot a 72 for the round.

Thiele improved from round one as she shot a 74. Sophomore Mackenzie Wilson tallied 75 strokes in round two.

Round three

To close out the tournament, the Shockers put on their best performance, as the team shot a 293 on the final day.

Tilma matched her score from round one at 71 strokes with a two-bogey, three-birdie performance.

Thiele and Wilson both shot a 73 in the final round. Thiele tied for 36th place overall as she shot a total of 223 strokes, and Wilson tied for 78th place as she shot 234 strokes overall.

Currier secured her spot on the leaderboard as she ended her tournament shooting a 76, tying for 53rd place with 227 overall strokes. Senior Madison Slayton shot a 79 in round three, which tied her with Wilson for 78th place with 234 strokes.

The next women’s golf tournament will be from March 10 to 12 in New Orleans’ Tulane Classic. More information can be found at goshockers.com.