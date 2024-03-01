Freshman Tyler Dobbs wins first game on the mound against Oral Roberts

Stepping on the mound in the second inning of Wichita State’s baseball game at Oral Roberts, freshman Tyler Dobbs earned his first collegiate win on Wednesday. Dobbs pitched five scoreless innings, gave up one hit and struck out four Golden Eagles en route to a 3-1 victory.

The Shockers are now 4-3 to start the season.

Senior Nate Adler earned the save, the second of his career.

At the top of the second inning, sophomore Jaden Gustafson reached home and scored the game’s first run after freshman Darnell Parker Jr. hit a comebacker.

Senior Dayvin Johnson drove in the second run for the Shockers as he hit a one-RBI single to right field in the top of the second inning, 2-0.

Dobbs maintained control, and Wichita State continued to play good defense for the next three innings and opened up a 3-0 lead in the top of the sixth inning as freshman Camden Johnson crossed home plate on a passed ball.

Senior Alex Rodgers scored the only run for Oral Roberts in the bottom of the eighth inning as he reached home on a sacrifice fly out to center field.

Going into the bottom of the ninth inning, Adler came in to replace sophomore Caleb Anderson and punched home the final two outs of the ballgame.

Dayvin Johnson went 2-3 during the game for Wichita State, improving his batting average to .417.

As the Shockers travel back to Wichita, they will play their first series at Eck Stadium from Friday, March 1, to Sunday, March 3, against Utah Tech. The first pitch is scheduled for Friday at 3 p.m.