REVIEW: ‘Jekyll & Hyde’ at Roxy’s is a personality-splitting, hair-raising show

The story of Dr. Henry Jekyll and Mr. Edward Hyde is often referenced throughout media and popular culture. It tackles the duality of man, broken down into the basics of good and evil.

The musical version, “Jekyll & Hyde,” came out in 1990, composed by Frank Wildhorn and adapted from the 1886 novella “Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” by Robert Louis Stevenson.

The stage performance at Roxy’s opened on Feb. 22, and I had the pleasure of seeing it on opening night with front-row seating. The set design and costuming were easily my favorite parts of the show.

I was transported back to 1800s London. Costume designer Gwyn Birk did an amazing job with the costumes for each actor. Each character’s personality was distinct in the costumes, and they fit perfectly to the era. Each dress had a bustle that provided a distinct bump, and they all had the layers and corsets that were common for the era.

Going into the show, I was worried about how well one person would be able to play the differences between Jekyll and Hyde, but Nathan Oesterle did so phenomenally.

When Oesterle was in control as Hyde, he was timid and a little awkward, but incredibly smart and charming. When Jekyll emerged, Oesterle’s entire demeanor changed. Everything about him suddenly appeared disheveled. The audience could tell that someone else was in control, even though it was the same actor playing both roles.

In the finale song, “Confrontation,” there is an almost constant back and forth between Jekyll and Hyde, but Oesterle made it seem effortless. Oesterle conveyed the fight for control through his lines while physically displaying the back and forth by throwing himself around the stage.

The lighting during “Confrontation” was impeccable, flashing red when Jekyll was in control and blue when Hyde took control back. The lighting changes do get faster toward the end, so if you are sensitive to flashing lights, I would prepare for that.

There was also a live orchestra in a pit in front of the audience, and part of the stage was built around them. I thought it was to separate the musicians from the audience, but when the show started, it was used by the actors to show depth and to interact with the audience.

During a few of the ensemble songs, like “Murder, Murder!” and “Bring on the Men,” actors came off the stage and wound their way through the audience, a factor that I wasn’t anticipating but thoroughly appreciated.

If you have the time and desire, head to Roxy’s to see the show before it closes on March 16. You can get tickets on Roxy’s website or by calling, and Wichita State students can get discounted tickets if they call.