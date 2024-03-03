Student Government Association announces 2024 election candidates

Allison Campbell / The Sunflower Student Government Assocation (SGA) Senators Jay Thompson, Aaron Haynes, Victoria Owens and NaKhiya Sanders listen to the unofficial special election results during Wednesday’s SGA senate meeting. Nearly 74% of voters voted in affirmation of the constitutional amendment.

Two presidential candidates have been announced for the 2024 Student Government Association election — Aiden Powell and Kylee Hower.

Powell will run with Diana Grajeda as vice president. In SGA, Powell is the director of student organizations, and Grajeda is the director of leadership and engagement.

Hower will run with Matthew Phan. Hower currently serves as Speaker of the Student Senate, and Phan is an engineering senator and the vice president of the Community Service Board.

The election will be open from April 1-3 via ShockerSync.

The presidential and vice presidential candidates will debate on March 20 and 25. Both debates will be held at 6 p.m. in RSC 233 and live streamed.