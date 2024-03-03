Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Student Government Association announces 2024 election candidates

Taliyah Winn, Assistant News EditorMarch 3, 2024
Student+Government+Assocation+%28SGA%29+Senators+Jay+Thompson%2C+Aaron+Haynes%2C+Victoria+Owens+and+NaKhiya+Sanders+listen+to+the+unofficial+special+election+results+during+Wednesdays+SGA+senate+meeting.+Nearly+74%25+of+voters+voted+in+affirmation+of+the+constitutional+amendment.
Allison Campbell / The Sunflower
Student Government Assocation (SGA) Senators Jay Thompson, Aaron Haynes, Victoria Owens and NaKhiya Sanders listen to the unofficial special election results during Wednesday’s SGA senate meeting. Nearly 74% of voters voted in affirmation of the constitutional amendment.

Two presidential candidates have been announced for the 2024 Student Government Association election — Aiden Powell and Kylee Hower.

Powell will run with Diana Grajeda as vice president. In SGA, Powell is the director of student organizations, and Grajeda is the director of leadership and engagement.

Hower will run with Matthew Phan. Hower currently serves as Speaker of the Student Senate, and Phan is an engineering senator and the vice president of the Community Service Board. 

The election will be open from April 1-3 via ShockerSync. 

The presidential and vice presidential candidates will debate on March 20 and 25. Both debates will be held at 6 p.m. in RSC 233 and live streamed. 

2024 Senatorial Candidates

Liberal Arts and Sciences Senator

  • Adriana Owens
  • Joshua Mallard
  • Victoria Owens
  • Michael R. Miller
  • Morgan Stinnett

Health Professions Senator

  • Jasmine Peng
  • Promise Johnson

Fine Arts Senator

  • Lily Arens

Honors Senator

  • Riley Hansen
  • Ryan Nuckles

Out of State Senator

  • Sophie Walter

International Student Senator

  • AJ Haynes

Adult Learner Senator

  • Cynthia Pizzini
  • Andrew Hatch

Underrepresented Senator

  • Evelyn Lewis
  • Jayden Island
  • Raziah Izard
