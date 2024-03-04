Women’s basketball loses on senior night

Gallery • 12 Photos Garima Thapa DJ McCarty points to a team member to move for a pass. McCarty is a senior at Wichita State and scored 12 points for WSU against UTSA.

Despite a late comeback, Wichita State women’s basketball fell at home on Saturday to The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA), 68-61. On senior night, the Shockers never led in the game.

With one game remaining in the regular season, Wichita State drops to 8-21 overall and 4-13 in the American Athletic Conference. UTSA is 9-8 in the AAC.

Six seniors, guards Tre’Zure Jobe, Jeniah Thompson, Aniya Bell, Ambah Kowcun and DJ McCarty and forward Sierra Morrow, were honored after the game.

UTSA scored the first seven points of the game as the Shockers committed five turnovers in the first three minutes. Wichita State was able to cut the deficit to four at the end of the quarter, but another hot start for the visitors in the second expanded the lead to double digits.

With 4:42 remaining in the third, UTSA built a game-high 15-point lead, but from there, the Shockers would begin chipping away. Consecutive baskets from freshman guard Salese Blow cut the gap to 61-56 with a minute remaining.

The Roadrunners sunk its free throws and Blow missed her next shot, which effectively brought the game to an end. As the buzzer sounded, McCarty made her final 3-pointer in Charles Koch Arena, although it did nothing to change the final result.

McCarty led the seniors with 12 points, alongside five rebounds and four assists. Thompson, Jobe and Kowcun also received the start in the game, although Jobe and Kowcun failed to score a point. Morrow and Bell did not suit up for the game.

Blow led Wichita State with 18 points on 50% shooting. Sophomore forward Daniela Abies added 13 points and seven rebounds, albeit with six turnovers.

The Shockers shot 35% from the field and 6/21 from three. Wichita State won the rebounding battle, 44-41.

Women’s basketball’s final game of the regular season will be on the road against The University of Alabama at Birmingham. Tipoff is scheduled for Tuesday, March 5, at 6 p.m.