Softball sweeps Nebraska, falls to No. 14 Missouri in Big Red Invitational

Wichita State softball was on the road this weekend in Lincoln, Nebraska, for the Big Red Invitational against the University of Nebraska–Lincoln and No. 14 University of Missouri.

The Shockers played four games in the tournament, coming out with two wins. Wichita State is now 9-5 in the season.

Friday

In its first game of the invitational on March 1, Wichita State won against Nebraska, 7-1.

Senior outfielder Bailey Urban hit her second home run of the season, and sophomore infielder Sami Hood had two hits and scored twice.

While the Huskers scored in the first inning, the Shockers took the lead in the fourth inning at 2-1.

Wichita State increased its lead in the fifth inning with five runs on six hits. Junior utility Caroline Tallent scored an RBI after Hood and senior catcher Lainee Brown hit one single each, bringing the score to 5-1.

An RBI single from junior infielder Krystin Nelson and senior outfielder Addison Barnard ended Friday’s game with a win.

Saturday

Game One

Wichita State played a doubleheader on March 2, ending with another win against the Huskers and with a loss against No. 14 Missouri.

In its first game, Wichita State lost against Missouri, 13-3.

Graduate student infielder CC Wong hit a pair of singles, while freshman catcher Sophie Johnson recorded her first career hit with a two-run home run. The game was run-ruled in the fifth inning.

Game 2

The Shockers scored another win against the Huskers, 17-4 in six innings in the second game on Saturday.

Hood set several career highs, going four for five with two home runs and six RBIs. Nelson went three for three with an RBI and a walk. Nelson also tied a career-high of three hits total during the match.

Sunday

In its final game of the Big Red Invitational, Wichita State fell to Missouri in a rematch on March 3, 8-2.

The Shockers were only able to get four hits, two of which were solo home runs from Nelson and Brown.

Softball will be on the road to Stillwater, Oklahoma, with a match against No. 3 Oklahoma State University on Wednesday, March 6. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.