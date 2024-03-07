Baseball falls to Oklahoma on road despite home runs in sixth, ninth innings

Wichita State baseball’s late offensive firepower was not enough to take the team to a victory on the road against the University of Oklahoma on Tuesday.

With the 5-3 loss snapping a five-game win streak, the Shockers are now 7-4 overall this season.

The Shockers’ defense and pitching were shaky as two unearned runs were allowed and Wichita State walked seven Sooners batters.

Freshman pitcher Tyler Dobbs got the start on the mound and gave up two runs, one earned on three hits and walked three batters in his 3.2-inning outing. The remaining pitchers for Wichita State gave up three runs on six hits and walked four more batters as Dobbs earned his first loss of the season.

Sophomore Jaden Gustafson got the first hit of the ball game as he singled during the second inning on a full count.

Oklahoma went on to score four runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings to open up a 4-0 lead.

The Shockers found three more hits before junior Derek Williams cranked a two-run home run in the sixth inning, giving Wichita State its first runs of the game, 4-2.

Oklahoma’s sophomore Easton Carmichael answered in the seventh as he hit a solo home run, earning his third RBI of the ballgame and extending the Sooner lead, 5-2.

Wichita State would not give up as junior Josh Livingston hit a solo home run in his only at-bat during the ninth inning, giving the Shockers their final run of the ballgame.

Freshman Camden Johnson went 2-5 at the plate, bolstering his batting average to .457.

Wichita State will return to Eck Stadium for its series against Long Beach State on Friday, March 8 to Sunday, March 10. The first pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Friday.