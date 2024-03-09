Softball falls to No. 4 Oklahoma State in extra innings

Wichita State’s softball team went into extra innings on the road against No. 4 Oklahoma State University on Wednesday and lost by a narrow margin, 4-3. The loss drops the Shockers’ record to 9-6 on the season.

Sophomore Alex Aguilar started for Wichita State on the mound and pitched 5.1 innings, giving up one run on three hits and striking out one batter.

Freshman Chloe Barber pitched 2.1 innings, earning five strikeouts but gave up three runs on five hits. Barber’s record dropped to 4-2 on the season.

Neither team could get much going offensively until Oklahoma State scored a run in the bottom of the 5th inning.

Trailing by one in the top of the sixth inning, the Shockers went on a one-out rally as redshirt senior Lainee Brown and freshman Mila Seaton each hit RBIs on fielder’s choices, making the score 2-1.

To end the rally, redshirt senior Bailey Urban crossed home plate after freshman Sophie Johnson got walked in an eight-pitch at-bat to extend the lead, 3-1.

The Cowgirls’ freshman Rosie Davis tied the game in the bottom of the sixth inning after she hit a two-RBI triple.

The Shockers sent the game into an extra eighth inning, where Davis sent Wichita State home with its loss on an RBI single in the bottom half of the inning.

Urban and Brown both went 2-4 in the ballgame, Brown earning her eighth RBI of the season.