Women’s tennis shuts out Abilene Christian University in 7-0 win

Under the roof of the climate-controlled indoor tennis complex at the Wichita Country Club, Wichita State’s women’s tennis team ran the court in its 7-0 win against Abilene Christian University on Friday.

With the win, the Shockers improved its record to 7-4 overall this season.

During doubles play, Wichita State started hot, winning on courts one and two, 6-0 and 6-2, taking an early 1-0 lead.

“We played with good energy,” head coach Colin Foster said. “Once we got leads, we kept our foot on the gas.”

The Shockers accelerated going into singles play, winning all six matches to decide the final score.

Sophomore Theodora Chantava won decisively, crushing it in two sets on court four, 6-2 and 6-1.

“I’ve been practicing hard, so I just tried to play my game,” Chantava said. “Some points were pretty tough, but I stayed calm and aggressive and I dealt with it.”

On court two, freshman Xin Tong Wang improved to 8-2 in singles matches this season, winning in two sets, 6-1 and 6-2.

Redshirt senior Natsumi Kurahashi won her match in three sets. Kurahashi won set one by a score of 6-4, dropped set two, 6-0 and won set three,7-5.

Sophomore Kristina Kudryavtseva won on court three after losing in set one, 6-4. Set two went into a tiebreaker with Kudryavtseva winning 7-6 and in set three, she won by a score of 6-1 to claim the win.

On court five, graduate student Jessica Anzo won steadily in two sets, 6-3 and 6-4.

To close out the match, freshman Giorgia Roselli won on court six in two sets, 6-4 and 6-2.

Foster said the team competed well during its singles matches despite not playing its best.

“We were focused on competing hard, especially since we haven’t had a match in about two and a half weeks,” Foster said. “We thought there might be a little (bit) of rust, but to just compete hard, we did that on every single court.”

The women’s tennis team’s next match is on Tuesday, March 12, as it travels to Indian Wells, California, to compete against the University of North Texas. The first serve is scheduled for 3 p.m.