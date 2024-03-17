Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
The Sunflower
The Sunflower

Softball falls to the University of Kansas in back-to-back games

Jacinda Hall, Podcast EditorMarch 17, 2024
Krystin+Nelson+gets+ready+to+tag+a+player+from+Florida+Atlantic+on+March+9th.
Garima Thapa
Krystin Nelson gets ready to tag a player from Florida Atlantic on March 9th.

Wichita State softball lost two games on the road against its in-state rivals, the University of Kansas, on Tuesday. The Shockers lost 3-6 in the first game and 5-6 in the second. 

The Shockers dropped to 10-10 this  season on a three-game losing streak.

Game 1

In its first game against Kansas, Wichita State lost, 6-3. Graduate infielder CC Wong went 2-for-4, scoring a triple and two runs while senior outfielder Addison Barnard hit a single and walked three times. 

Senior outfielder Bailey Urban, senior utility player Jessica Garcia and junior infielder Krystin Nelson each had a hit during the first game. 

Wichita State left the bases loaded at the  top of the first inning, but the Jayhawks managed to score a home run on the Shockers in the bottom of the first. 

Wichita State loaded the bases again in the third inning but only scored one run on a fielder’s choice from senior catcher Lainee Brown. 

After six runs from Kansas in the fifth, Wichita State attempted to make a comeback in the seventh inning as they loaded the bases once again.. 

Sophomore Taylor Sedlacek also scored an RBI on a walk and Urban grounded out, scoring another run on a fielder’s choice. With two outs and representing the tying run, junior Caroline Tallent grounded out to end the game.. 

Game 2

In their second game of the day, KU scored five runs on the Shockers at the bottom of the first inning, four of them on a grand slam. 

Wong had a career-high four hits during the second game, including a home run, two runs scored and an RBI. 

In the seventh inning, senior outfielder Addison Barnard slammed a three-run homer to tie the game at 5. 

In the bottom of the eighth, Kansas walked off the game with a one-out single from senior Angela Price.
