Softball falls to the University of Kansas in back-to-back games

Wichita State softball lost two games on the road against its in-state rivals, the University of Kansas, on Tuesday. The Shockers lost 3-6 in the first game and 5-6 in the second.

The Shockers dropped to 10-10 this season on a three-game losing streak.

Game 1

In its first game against Kansas, Wichita State lost, 6-3. Graduate infielder CC Wong went 2-for-4, scoring a triple and two runs while senior outfielder Addison Barnard hit a single and walked three times.

Senior outfielder Bailey Urban, senior utility player Jessica Garcia and junior infielder Krystin Nelson each had a hit during the first game.

Wichita State left the bases loaded at the top of the first inning, but the Jayhawks managed to score a home run on the Shockers in the bottom of the first.

Wichita State loaded the bases again in the third inning but only scored one run on a fielder’s choice from senior catcher Lainee Brown.

After six runs from Kansas in the fifth, Wichita State attempted to make a comeback in the seventh inning as they loaded the bases once again..

Sophomore Taylor Sedlacek also scored an RBI on a walk and Urban grounded out, scoring another run on a fielder’s choice. With two outs and representing the tying run, junior Caroline Tallent grounded out to end the game..

Game 2

In their second game of the day, KU scored five runs on the Shockers at the bottom of the first inning, four of them on a grand slam.

Wong had a career-high four hits during the second game, including a home run, two runs scored and an RBI.

In the seventh inning, senior outfielder Addison Barnard slammed a three-run homer to tie the game at 5.

In the bottom of the eighth, Kansas walked off the game with a one-out single from senior Angela Price.