Women’s golf avoids last-place finish on the final day of the Tulane Classic

Owen Prothro, ReporterMarch 18, 2024
Preston Caylor
(Illustration)

Wichita State’s women’s golf team competed in the Tulane Classic from Sunday, March 10 to Tuesday, March 12 in New Orleans. In its second tournament of the season, the Shockers shot 938 total strokes, tying them for 15th place out of 17 teams.

Colorado State University won the tournament, shooting 882 overall strokes as a team.

Wichita State’s top individual performer was sophomore Mackenzie Wilson, who tied for 40th place and shot 229 strokes for the tournament.

Round one

In round one, the Shockers tied for 16th place with North Carolina A&T after shooting a 319 for the day. 

Wilson, sophomore Kate Tilma and redshirt freshman Lauren Thiele all found themselves tied for 54th place as they each shot a 78 during their rounds.

Redshirt junior Sarah Lawson shot an 85, taking a birdie on the 17th hole and tying for 90th place.

Round two

Wichita State dropped to 17th place after round two, shooting a 312 and totaling 631 strokes.

Tilma had four birdies, advancing her to a tie at 41st place after shooting a 76. Wilson and Thiele mirrored each other again after shooting a 79,  tying them for 58th place.

Round three

To round out the tournament, the Shockers jumped two spots on the team leaderboard, shooting a 307 to avoid a last-place finish.

Wilson eagled the 11th hole en route to shooting a 72 in round three, sealing her spot on the leaderboard. Tilma shot a 77 in round three, bringing her total strokes to 231, tying her for 47th place.

Thiele and redshirt junior Sarah Lawson both shot a 79 in round three. Thiele tied for 68th place with 236 total strokes and Lawson finished in 91st with 246 strokes.

Sophomore Brooklyn Benn shot an 80, finishing in 89th place with 244 strokes.

Women’s golf’s next tournament is scheduled for Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17 for the Red Rocks Invitational in Sedona, Arizona. Visit goshockers.com to find out more information.
