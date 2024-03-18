Women’s golf places 14th at Red Rocks Invitational

Wichita State’s women’s golf team competed in the Red Rocks Invitational held in Sedona, Arizona, playing 54 holes on Saturday and Sunday. The Shockers finished in 14th place out of 20 teams, shooting a collective 907 strokes.

Northern Arizona University and Seattle University tied for first place with 881 strokes.

Wichita State’s best individual outing came from sophomore Kate Tilma, who tied for 24th place and shot 222 for the tournament, six strokes over par.

Round one

On Saturday, March 16, the Shockers shot 307 strokes, totaling nine birdies as a team.

Redshirt freshman Lauren Thiele led the charge for Wichita State as she shot a 75, putting together a 36 on the back nine.

Tilma and sophomore Brooklyn Benn each shot a 77 in the opening round, and sophomore Mackenzie Wilson shot a 78.

Round two

In the second 18 holes on Saturday, the Shockers shot a 305.

Tilma shot the best round of the tournament for Wichita State with a 71, capping off her day with an eagle on the par-five 18th hole.

Following her was Benn, who shot a 76 and made four birdies.

Round three

The Shockers shot a 295 on the final day of the tournament on Sunday, moving out of a tie for 15th place going into round three with California State University, Northridge.

Thiele made four birdies en route to finishing her round with 73 strokes.

Tilma, Benn and senior Madison Slayton all shot a 74 in round three, with Slayton shooting a 34 on the back nine. Wilson shot a 79 to round out her tournament.

Wichita State’s women’s golf team will compete in the Oral Roberts Spring Invitational in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, from April 8 to 9, in the last tournament before the American Athletic Conference Championship.