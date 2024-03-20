Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

CBS evening news anchor to come to Wichita State

Jacinda Hall, Podcast EditorMarch 20, 2024
CBS News Anchor Norah O’Donnell is visiting Wichita State on March 21. Photo courtesy of Craig W. Barton Speakers series.

Students will have a chance to meet Emmy Award-winning journalist Norah O’Donnell when she makes her way to Wichita State on March 21.

O’Donnell’s visit is part of the Craig W. Barton Speaker Series, an annual event meant to expose students to different points of view and encourage critical thinking and conversation. 

O’Donnell is the anchor and managing editor for the CBS Evening News. She also anchors the CBS Election Specials and is a “60 Minutes” contributing correspondent. 

With nearly 30 years of journalism experience, O’Donnell has won two Emmys, covered six presidential elections and interviewed every living president of the United States. 

O’Donnell is currently the only woman anchoring a major evening news broadcast. Previously, she was an anchor on the CBS Morning News for seven years. 

Students will have a chance to meet O’Donnell at 3 p.m. on March 21 in a Q&A event in the Herrman Room at the Rhatigan Student Center. 

She will speak at 6 p.m. on the same day in Miller Concert Hall in Duerksen Fine Arts Center.
