Kansas Primary sees low voter turnout, Trump and Biden win their parties

Taliyah Winn, Assistant News EditorMarch 20, 2024
The Marcus Welcome Center served as a polling location on Nov. 8, 2022. Students and locals came to vote in the building from sunrise to sundown. (Mia Hennen)

The Kansas Presidential Preference Primary has followed a nationwide trend that has placed President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump as the candidates on the ballot for the 2024 election.

Sedgwick County had 6.22% of registered voters participate in the election. Statewide, there was a 7% turnout. 

Trump won 75% of the Republican vote, gaining 39 delegates. Nikki Haley, who suspended her presidential campaign on March 6 after major losses on Super Tuesday, won 16% of the vote. 

Biden won 83% of the Democratic vote, gaining 33 delegates. 10% of the vote went to “none of these names shown,” and Marianne Williamson received 3% of the votes.The 2024 presidential election will take place on Nov. 5. To participate in the election, you must register to vote by July 16. To register to vote in Kansas, visit kdor.ks.gov/apps/voterreg/
