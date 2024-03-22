Men’s basketball player Isaac Abidde enters NCAA transfer portal

Wichita State basketball redshirt sophomore Isaac Abidde became the first Shocker player this offseason to enter the NCAA transfer portal on Monday.

The news was first reported by Verbal Commits, then confirmed by The Wichita Eagle through a Wichita State spokesperson.

Abidde was a late addition to the team in 2021 and decided to redshirt his first season. He saw limited playing time throughout his two years with the Shockers.

During his first season in 2022-2023, the 6-foot-8 forward showed out against Southern Methodist University with a career-high 32 minutes in double overtime with six rebounds and three points only to go out of the rotation again.

This season, Abidde was off to a promising start as he scored 40 combined points in the first four games and made it into the starting lineup during the non-conference schedule. He went out of the rotation completely when junior forward Ronnie DeGray lll made his debut on Dec. 18 against Southern Illinois.

Once the Shockers made it to conference play, Abidde saw about 5.5 minutes of play per game. He averaged out the season with 3.3 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 43.6% from the field.

The NCAA transfer portal allows athletes to talk to other teams while still maintaining the option of returning to their original school.

Former Wichita State basketball player Jalen Ricks, who sat out this past season, also entered the transfer portal. Abidde and Ricks open up two scholarship spots on the roster.