Men’s golf takes home silver in Twin Oaks Intercollegiate

From Monday, March 18 to Tuesday, March 19, Wichita State’s men’s golf team competed in the Twin Oaks Intercollegiate hosted by Missouri State University. The Shockers finished in second place out of 13 schools with 841 strokes.

Edging Wichita State for the win was Oral Roberts University, shooting an 834 for the tournament.

Senior Blake Lorenz tied for third place with 207 strokes and was the Shockers’ top individual performer.

Round one

Wichita State shot a 287 on Tuesday, tying them for sixth place.

Junior Michael Winslow led the Shockers’ efforts in the opening 18 holes, shooting a 70.

Junior Lucas Scheufler shot a 71, and junior Adam Balatka shot a 72, making four birdies on the front nine.

Round two

The Shockers moved to third place after shooting a 277 in round two.

Senior Aston Castillo shot the lowest round of the season for Wichita State at 66, taking a 31 on the front nine.

Senior Blake Lorenz eagled the eighth hole en route to a 67. Balatka rounded out his second 18 holes by shooting a 69.

Round three

In the final round, the Shockers matched its score from round two at 277 strokes and moved up another spot on the leaderboard to secure its final position.

Lorenz put together another 67-stroke round to finish on the podium.

Winslow, Scheufler and redshirt senior Zach Sokolosky all shot a 70 in round three. Scheufler finished in a tie for 20th place. Winslow and Sokolosky, along with Balatka, tied for 25th place. Castillo shot a 71, helping him tie for 10th place.

Men’s golf’s next tournament will be held on Monday, April 1, and Tuesday, April 2, as it travels to Maricopa, Arizona, to compete in the Wyoming University Cowboy Classic.