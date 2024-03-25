Corbin Education Center temporarily shut down due to flooding

Jacinda Hall Corbin Education Center in January 2023 (File photo).

Editor’s note: This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

The Corbin Education Center is closed until at least Wednesday after a water pipe burst and flooded the basement, the university announced Sunday afternoon.

According to a press release from Strategic Communications, the building could be closed longer due to damages that have not been fully assessed.

An internal meeting was held Monday afternoon to get “a better grasp of the full picture” of the damages and what needs to be done, according to an email from Emily Patterson, executive director of facilities planning.

Students have been advised to watch their email and Blackboard to see if their classes in Corbin will move rooms or move to remote functions.

Instructors can request a temporary alternative classroom or create alternative plans for their classes. Staff who work in Corbin should plan to work from home until the building reopens, according to the press release.