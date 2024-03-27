Oklahoma State shuts out Wichita State baseball

Gallery • 6 Photos Bryan Chavez Caleb Anderson throws the first pitch in the top of the seventh inning on March 26th against Oklahoma State. Anderson had two strikeouts and zero errors.

After a deadlock at zero through six innings on Tuesday, Wichita State’s baseball team gave up runs in the seventh and ninth innings to lose at home against its rival Oklahoma State University (OSU), 3-0.

The Shockers’ record dropped to 15-9 overall and 9-4 in Eck Stadium after the loss. The Cowboys’ record improved to 16-9 overall.

Despite the loss, head coach Brian Green said the team played well on the mound and on defense.

“I thought we could have done a better job with the bullpen guys,” Green said. “But what went well was certainly our defense and our energy in the dugout.”

Wichita State’s pitchers coerced 10 fly-outs and eight ground-outs, giving up only four hits and three walks against 34 batters faced.

Freshman Tyler Dobbs started on the mound and earned his second loss of the season. Dobbs gave up two runs on one hit and struck out five batters in 6.1 innings pitched.

“That changeup was really keeping them off balance,” Dobbs said. “Then I had that slider to go to and today the fastball, I was able to command it to both sides of the plate. If I have all three of those going, it keeps them off balance.”

Dobbs made OSU go 1-2-3 in innings four, five and six, striking out four batters in the process.

Dobbs said pitching coach Anthony Claggett had a good game plan for him and the rest of the pitching crew.

Wichita State managed five hits and left nine runners on base. The Shockers could not manage a hit with runners in scoring position.

Down 2-0 in the eighth, the Shockers loaded the bases with one out, but redshirt junior Jordan Rogers struck out and sophomore Jaden Gustafson fouled out to strand the three on base.

Green said the emotions of a big game caused Wichita State to “lose sight of the process” in key moments.

“I do think that there were specifically some opportunistic at-bats for us that we didn’t respond very well,” Green said. “We were looking at the scoreboard and expecting to see a grand slam versus just digging in with the process and having a better approach.”

Green said that something to look forward to for the rest of the season is a group of guys who play hard and respond quickly.

“You’re going to see a consistent group that’s going to show up and play hard every day,” Green said.

Following the loss against its rival, the Shockers will prepare for its first home conference series from Thursday, March 28 through Saturday, March 30, against Rice University. The first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.