Softball loses series on the road at Charlotte

Owen Prothro, ReporterApril 1, 2024
Bryan Chavez
Senior Addison Barnard hits the ball against UTSA. Barnard had two hits and two runs in the game.

Wichita State’s softball team lost its conference series on the road against the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, 2-1, from Thursday, March 28 through Saturday, March 30.

The Shockers fell to 17-12 overall this season and 8-4 in American Athletic Conference matchups. The 49ers improved to 20-13 overall. Wichita State is now tied for third in the conference with Charlotte and Tulsa, trailing Florida Atlantic and North Texas at 10-2.

Thursday

In a tightly-contested game, Wichita State lost the series’ first affair, 4-3.

The Shockers led 2-0 after redshirt senior Lainee Brown hit an RBI single in the fifth inning, but Wichita State gave up a run in the fifth and three runs in the sixth inning and trailed 4-2.

A leadoff home run by senior Addison Barnard in the seventh inning was not enough of a spark for the Shockers to etch a mark in the win column.

Senior Lauren Howell was credited with the loss, giving up two runs on two hits in the sixth. Brown and Barnard each hit 2-for-4 in the game.

Friday

Four Charlotte runs in the first inning led to another loss for Wichita State in game two, 11-7.

After going runless through four innings, the Shockers caught fire in the fifth inning as sophomore Taylor Sedlacek hit a two-RBI homer and redshirt senior Bailey Urban sent a solo bomb to center field, cutting the deficit to 4-3.

The sixth inning saw the same fireworks as Wichita State took a 7-4 lead after graduate student CC Wong hit an RBI triple and Sedlacek sent another multi-RBI home run over the fence, earning three more runs.

Disaster struck during the bottom half of the sixth inning as the Shockers gave up seven runs and two multi-RBI base hits to decide the final score. 

After pitching five innings of solid ball, junior Alison Cooper earned her fifth loss of the season due to the sixth-inning implosion. Cooper struck out five batters but gave up seven runs, six earned on five hits and four walks.

Sedlacek went 2-for-2 batting with five RBIs and a pair of home runs.

Saturday

Wichita State avoided a sweep in the third game, winning 7-5.

Wong crossed the plate in the first inning for the first run of the game, and Barnard hit a three-RBI home run in the second to take an early 4-0 lead.

The 49ers scored two runs in the third and fourth innings, but sophomore Sami Hood extended the Shockers’ lead to 5-2 after an RBI single in the fifth.

Wong hit her 11th home run of the season in the sixth inning with a two-run shot to right field to make it 7-3.

Charlotte scored two late runs in the sixth and seventh innings, but these proved insufficient, and Wichita State walked away with the win. .

Sophomore Alex Aguilar pitched her first complete game of the season and earned her eighth win, giving up five runs on five hits and striking out four batters.

Barnard went 2-for-2 at the plate with three RBIs. Wong and junior Krystin Nelson each hit 2-for-3.

The Shockers’ softball team will play in Wilkins Stadium for its conference series against the University of Tulsa from Friday, April 5 through Sunday, April 7. The first pitch is scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m.
About the Contributors
Owen Prothro, Reporter
Owen Prothro is a reporter for The Sunflower. He is a junior at Wichita State, studying journalism and media production. This is Prothro's first year on staff. He also competes in disc golf at Wichita State. Prothro uses he/him pronouns.
Bryan Chavez, Photographer
Bryan Chavez is a first-year photographer for The Sunflower. He is a freshman at Wichita State, majoring in Journalism and Media Production. Chavez is from Dallas, Texas, and wants to pursue a career as a professional sports photographer. Chavez's pronouns are he/him.

