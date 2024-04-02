Shocker Sports Roundup: What you missed over the weekend

Baseball

Wichita State swept Rice University in Eck Stadium. The series lasted from Thursday, March 28 to Saturday, March 30.

The Shockers are now 18-9 this season and 5-1 in the American Athletic Conference after winning both conference series thus far.

In the opener, Wichita State rallied for four runs in the first inning; however, after Rice tied the game, it took an infield single in the seventh from redshirt junior Jordan Rogers that scored two runs, including a hustling freshman Camden Johnson from second, to win, 7-5.

Senior Dayvin Johnson collected a hit all three times up to the plate with two additional walks, and Wichita State’s bullpen pitched five scoreless innings to secure the game.

The second game had far less drama, as Wichita State ran away with a 10-3 win. Sophomore Jaden Gustafson led the Shockers offensively with four hits, three runs and three RBIs.

The Shockers pulled out the brooms for the final game of the series, sweeping the Owls with a run-rule 15-3 win, highlighted by a seven-run sixth inning explosion.

Junior Derek Williams slugged a three-run homer in the first and added an RBI hit-by-pitch later in the game.

Women’s tennis

Ranked No. 58 in the nation at the beginning of the week, Wichita State lost two road matchups over the weekend against The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) and No. 46 Memphis.

On Saturday, the Shockers dropped the match against UAB, 4-2. Despite sweeping the doubles point, Wichita State quickly fell behind in singles as freshman Theodora Chantava picked up the only win on the third court.

The following day, Wichita State lost by the same score. Once again, the Shockers took the doubles point, but this time it was freshman Giorgia Roselli who nabbed Wichita State’s lone singles win in the game.

Now riding a three-game losing streak and a 10-7 record, women’s tennis will hope to pick themselves back up at home on Monday, April 8, during a doubleheader against Tulsa and Kansas City in the Coleman Tennis Complex. The first match is set to start at 1 p.m.

Men’s tennis

Wichita State ended an eight-game losing skid on Thursday against The University of Texas at Arlington, picking up a 4-1 win. The Shockers won in doubles and swept on courts two, three and four to pick up the victory.

On Monday, Wichita State failed to capitalize on its newly-captured momentum, losing to the University of Tulsa, 4-0. Senior Misha Kvantaliani was the closest to capturing a win on the first court, losing his tie-breaker set, 6-5.

The Shockers haven’t beaten an AAC opponent this season and sit at 4-17 on the year. Senior day approaches for men’s tennis as it takes on South Florida on Friday, April 5, at 1 p.m.

Rowing

Wichita State rowing kicked off its spring season at the Oklahoma City invitational on Saturday. The women’s varsity team claimed victory in the coxed four event, while the men placed second to Oklahoma City University (OCU).

In the eight rowers events, the men’s and women’s teams both placed second to OCU. Wichita State showed progress from the fall season by overtaking Oklahoma State in multiple events.

Rowing will continue its season at the Southern Intercollegiate Rowing Association Championship from April 20-21 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Track and field

The outdoor season for track and field got its start on Friday and Saturday with the Shocker Spring Invitational in Cessna Stadium. Wichita State claimed seven individual event titles and both 4×100-meter relays crowns.

Individual event winners were junior Zander Cobb in the 3,000-meter race, freshman Josh Parrish in the 110 meter hurdles, sophomore Weston Hulse in the pole vault, junior Sydney Brown in the 400-meter race, freshman Kate Campos in the 400-meter hurdles, junior Destiny Masters in the high jump and junior Chidera Okoro in the triple jump.

Outdoor track season continues in Wichita for the Combined Events Invitational in Cessna Stadium on April 3 and 4.