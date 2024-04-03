Wichita State provost and vice president of finance and administration set to retire

Wichita State’s Shirley Lefever and Werner Golling will both retire this year. Lefever, who serves as provost and executive vice president, will retire at the end of the calendar year, while Golling, vice president of finance and administration, will retire in July. Both retirements were announced in a Strategic Communications press release on Wednesday morning.

In the release, President Richard Muma made it clear that while both administrators plan to leave at the same time, “the timing is coincidental.”

Search committees are currently being formed to conduct a national search for replacements. The Sunflower has contacted the university for comments and more information.

Lefever has been at the university since 2005 when she began as a department chair in the College of Applied Studies. She eventually became associate dean in 2008 and then dean of the college in 2014.

After becoming interim executive vice president and provost of the university in 2020, the role became permanent in 2022.

Golling’s time at the university is significantly shorter than Lefever’s; he entered his role in 2017 and has remained in it since. Golling oversees various financial and administrative operations at the university, such as public safety, human resources, information technology, and university facilities.

More information about the two and their roles at Wichita State can be found at wichita.edu.