Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Wichita State provost and vice president of finance and administration set to retire

Mia Hennen, Editor-in-chiefApril 3, 2024
%28Left%29+Werner+Golling%2C+vice+president+for+finance+and+administration%2C+speaks+to+the+Student+Fees+Commission+on+March+6.+%28Right%29+Provost+Shirley+Lefever+shares+her+hype+song+at+the+Student+Government+Association+Town+Hall+on+Oct.+26.+Both+administrators+announced+their+retirement+on+April+3.
Mia Hennen
(Left) Werner Golling, vice president for finance and administration, speaks to the Student Fees Commission on March 6. (Right) Provost Shirley Lefever shares her “hype song” at the Student Government Association Town Hall on Oct. 26. Both administrators announced their retirement on April 3.

Wichita State’s Shirley Lefever and Werner Golling will both retire this year. Lefever, who serves as provost and executive vice president, will retire at the end of the calendar year, while Golling, vice president of finance and administration, will retire in July. Both retirements were announced in a Strategic Communications press release on Wednesday morning.

In the release, President Richard Muma made it clear that while both administrators plan to leave at the same time, “the timing is coincidental.” 

Search committees are currently being formed to conduct a national search for replacements. The Sunflower has contacted the university for comments and more information.

Lefever has been at the university since 2005 when she began as a department chair in the College of Applied Studies. She eventually became associate dean in 2008 and then dean of the college in 2014. 

After becoming interim executive vice president and provost of the university in 2020, the role became permanent in 2022. 

Golling’s time at the university is significantly shorter than Lefever’s; he entered his role in 2017 and has remained in it since. Golling oversees various financial and administrative operations at the university, such as public safety, human resources, information technology, and university facilities.

More information about the two and their roles at Wichita State can be found at wichita.edu.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Mia Hennen, Editor in Chief
Mia Hennen is the current editor in chief for The Sunflower. Before becoming editor, Hennen was the news/managing editor. They are a junior at Wichita State majoring in English and minoring in communications and Spanish, hoping to pursue any career involving writing or editing.

The Sunflower
1845 Fairmount St, Campus Box 134, Wichita, Kansas 67260
© 2024 The Sunflower • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Sunflower Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *