PHOTOS: Wichita State’s 14th Annual Drag Show

Calypso Jetè Balmain accepts cash tips from the audience at the 14th annual drag show at Wichita State. The drag performer won the first season of the HBO Max show "Legendary." Calypso Jetè Balmain focuses her career on activism, community, education, and health care.
Mia Hennen is the current editor in chief for The Sunflower. Before becoming editor, Hennen was the news/managing editor. They are a junior at Wichita State majoring in English and minoring in communications and Spanish, hoping to pursue any career involving writing or editing.