What+you+need+to+know+about+the+last+solar+eclipse+for+20+years

Seven years ago, Americans could view a total or partial solar eclipse — and this Monday, April 8, there will be another one.

A solar eclipse occurs when a new moon passes between the Earth and the sun. Wichitans will see a partial solar eclipse because Wichita is not in the path of totality. The next solar eclipse won’t be for another 20 years on Aug. 23, 2044.

If you’re staying in Wichita to view the eclipse, expect to see 87.7% of the sun obscured by the moon. It will be visible from 12:31 to 3:11 p.m., with its peak at 1:48 p.m.

If you’re traveling out-of-state to view the eclipse in its path of totality, be cautious on the road. Car accident fatalities increased by 31% during the 2017 solar eclipse due to a large volume of people on the road to see the eclipse. Researchers fear a similar trend may occur with this solar eclipse as well.

Proper eye protection is crucial for viewing the solar eclipse. It is not safe to look directly at a partial solar eclipse, and viewers must buy eclipse glasses, a handheld solar viewer, a camera equipped with a special viewer or make their own eclipse projector.

Eclipse glasses can be found online or at a retail chain. The American Astronomical Society’s approved solar eclipse glasses list shows which are effective.

Where to watch in Wichita

Foudil Latioui, a Wichita State professor of math, statistics and physics, emailed WSU students, saying a solar telescope will be available on the south side of Jabara Hall for a few hours for curious observers wanting to view the eclipse.

According to Kansas Tourism, there will be a few events celebrating the eclipse in Wichita.

The Exploration Place will provide visitors with eclipse glasses to view the eclipse, games and learning opportunities.

The Kansas Aviation Museum will also provide glasses and learning opportunities for all ages.