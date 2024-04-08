Softball loses home series against Tulsa

Gallery • 14 Photos Bryan Chavez Addison Barnard slides to second base on April 6 against Tulsa. Barnard had two hits and two runs.

In a series with two blowouts, it was the opener that cost Wichita State softball a series win against the University of Tulsa over the weekend. In three games at Wilkins Stadium from Friday through Sunday, the Shockers only took one from the Golden Hurricane.

The Shockers dropped to 9-6 in the American Athletic Conference and 18-14 overall, while Tulsa advanced in the AAC standings at 10-5.

Friday

Wichita State lost the opener against the Golden Hurricane, 5-4, after a back-and-forth matchup. The Shockers tied the score at two in the fifth inning and took a one-run lead in the bottom of the sixth.

In the seventh, sophomore starter Alex Aguilar, who had pitched a phenomenal six innings up to that point, allowed a walk and two singles and junior third baseman Krystin Nelson committed a throwing error to allow another runner on.

Tulsa took the lead, 5-3, but Wichita State had an opportunity to respond in the bottom of the frame. The Shockers scored a run and loaded the bases with two outs, but sophomore Sami Hood grounded out to end the game.

Wichita State managed only six hits offensively. Nelson led the way, going 2-for-3 with an RBI double.

Saturday

The Shockers evened the series on Saturday, winning 11-3 in five innings. The Shockers scored in four of the five innings, exploding for five runs in the second and four in the fourth.

Graduate student CC Wong expanded her season-long batting average over .500 with a 3-for-3 day and two RBI. Sophomore Taylor Sedlacek smacked her second grand slam of the season in the second inning and senior Addison Barnard reached base three times with two hits and a hit-by-pitch.

Junior Alison Cooper picked up her fourth win of the season by pitching all five innings and striking out two batters.

Sunday

On a windy afternoon where senior Madyson Espinosa had to hold on to her infamous cowboy hat to prevent it from flying away, the Golden Hurricane blew away the Shockers, 14-5.

Wichita State’s pitchers gave up 10 walks and four homers as Tulsa scored runs in each of the last five innings of the game.

Wichita State head coach Kristi Bredbenner said the team’s biggest struggle on the mound is giving up free bases.

“Our pitching has been really great at times and really struggled at times,” Bredbenner said. “We’ve got to find ways to really pound the zone, work the corners, find the river a little bit more.”

Barnard led the way offensively with two homers, while Nelson and redshirt senior Bailey Urban also had multi-hit games. Barnard said the team can still finish the season strong.

“We’ve just got to know how to move on and bounce back, not dwell on any losses by any means, because we can still do really well in the conference,” Barnard said. “Going into the conference tournament, we can have a lot of confidence.”

On Tuesday, April 9, the No. 1 ranked Oklahoma Sooners will come into Wilkins Stadium to take on the Shockers. The first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.