Letter to the editor: Support for Cutting Healthcare Costs for All Kansans Act is ‘paramount’

Shania TrixApril 9, 2024
Wren Johnson

I am writing to share my support for House Bill No. 2556, the “Cutting Healthcare Costs for All Kansans Act,” currently under consideration in our state legislature. This bill, requested by Representative V. Miller on behalf of the Office of the Governor, presents a crucial opportunity to address healthcare affordability and accessibility issues in our community.

House Bill No. 2556 aims to expand medical assistance eligibility, particularly for individuals under 65 years of age who are not pregnant. 

By incorporating a 90% federal medical assistance percentage and broadening coverage, this legislation has the potential to make a significant impact on the lives of many Kansans, ensuring they have access to essential health care services when needed most.

As a member of this community, I believe that ensuring access to affordable and quality health care is paramount. House Bill No. 2556 represents a positive step forward in achieving this goal, and I urge our legislators to support its passage.

By supporting this bill, our lawmakers have the opportunity to prioritize the well-being of all Kansans and demonstrate their commitment to addressing health care disparities in our state. I encourage readers to reach out to their representatives and voice their support for House Bill No. 2556. 

Together, we can work toward building a healthier and more equitable future for our community.
Wren Johnson, Illustrator/Designer
Wren Johnson is an illustrator for The Sunflower. Johnson is a third-year communications major that loves chickens. In her free time she likes to read, draw, and hang out with friends. Johnson uses she/her pronouns.

