Ulrich tries innovative approach to exhibit development

Gallery • 5 Photos Garima Thapa Vivian Zavataro, the executive and creative director at the Ulrich Museum of Art, shows the new interactive features in the museum lobby to curators and community members on April 4.

In an innovative move to foster community engagement and reimagine the traditional museum experience, the Ulrich Museum of Art invited art enthusiasts, students, and professionals alike to actively participate in creating its upcoming exhibition, “The Ulrich Co-Lab.”

Hosted by the Ulrich Alliance, a group of museum volunteers, the event aimed to bridge the gap between the institution and its diverse audience.

“We’re gathering your thoughts, your ideas in relation to our collection,” Vivian Zavataro, the executive and creative director of the Ulrich, said.

In Grafly Gallery, attendees were offered an interactive journey through various phases of exhibit development.

As attendees explored the exhibition, they were encouraged to reflect on their emotional responses to the artwork, breaking away from traditional labels and interpretations.

Zavataro emphasized the importance of breaking down barriers and fostering inclusivity within museum spaces. The key components of the event were the stations, designed to encourage visitors to interact with the museum.

“We want to know that the communities around the museum can connect with our museum,” Zavataro said. “Instead of showing art that we think people are going to like, we want to know what you want to see.”

Throughout the event, participants were invited to provide feedback on a range of topics, from demographic information to personal preferences in artwork. The data, which will be collected for the next two years, will inform the curation of the next collection display in 2026.

“The show will be literally a co-creation with our communities and our patrons here in which this is one of the ways that you can participate today” Zavataro said.

For those interested in participating in future events or providing feedback, visit the Ulrich Museum of Art’s website or contact the museum directly. Comments and engagement are welcome from all.