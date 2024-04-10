Softball blanked by No. 2 Oklahoma

Gallery • 7 Photos Bryan Chavez Junior Allison Cooper screams after striking out a player during the top of the 7th inning against OU.

In front of a sold-out crowd in Wilkins Stadium on Tuesday night, Wichita State’s softball team failed to put any runs on the board, losing 7-0 to the No. 2 ranked University of Oklahoma.

The Shockers dropped to 18-15 on the season, while the Sooners were every bit as dominant as its 36-3 record indicates, coming out of the gate at a different level than Wichita State.

Oklahoma put up all seven of its runs in the first two innings with only four hits. Senior right-handed pitcher Lauren Howell struggled with her control, walking five batters. Junior Alison Cooper entered the game in the second inning and proceeded to throw six scoreless frames, striking out five batters in the process.

Cooper, who was animated in the circle and yelling after every out and inning change, said the first few Oklahoma swings and misses gave her confidence.

“I try to bring that energy and have my teammates feed on it,” Cooper said. “Celebrating the little things, getting that strikeout when it’s needed. When they make a great play, I’m telling them ‘great job’ … I’m just trying to keep them engaged and keep the ball rolling and try to bring some momentum on our side.”

On the offensive end, graduate student CC Wong led off the first inning with a single but that would be the only hit for the Shockers until the sixth inning. Wichita State stranded two runners on base in the sixth and seventh, only managing four hits for the game.

Wichita State head coach Kristi Bredbenner said she wanted the Wichita State batters to swing at pitches early in the count instead of waiting for walks.

“We just have to keep trucking, and get after it a little bit more, and be aggressive,” Bredbenner said.

Bredbenner praised Oklahoma but said the way her team competed in the second half of the game shows that they can play against anyone.

“When we have even small successes, it’s something that hopefully can build our confidence,” Bredbenner said.

Softball will compete in a road series over the weekend against the University of South Florida. The first pitch is scheduled for Friday at 5 p.m.