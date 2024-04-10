Baseball blows late lead at Kansas State

Wichita State’s baseball team led during the vast majority of the game at Kansas State University on Wednesday night. An eighth-inning collapse gave the Wildcats the win, 6-3.

The loss extended a five-game losing streak for Wichita State, dropping the team’s record to 19-15. Kansas State improved to 21-10.

The Shockers scored a run in the second and two more in the third, grabbing an early 3-0 lead. Kansas State responded with two in the fourth, creating a 3-2 score that would hold until the bottom of the eighth.

Aided by two batters reaching base via bunt, the Wildcats rallied for four runs in the eighth as the Shockers made three pitching changes during the inning, bringing in freshman Brady Hamilton, freshman Tyler Dobbs and senior Nate Adler in relief of junior Hunter Holmes. The Shockers failed to respond in the ninth inning, going down one-two-three to end the game.

Hamilton earned the loss, giving up a run in the eighth without securing an out. Sophomore Caleb Anderson started the game on the mound and pitched 3.2 innings, while junior Jack Mount pitched 2.1 scoreless innings in relief.

Freshman Lane Haworth continued his hot streak at the plate, going 2-for-4. Senior Dayvin Johnson, redshirt junior Jordan Rogers and freshman Camden Johnson also had multi-hit games.

The baseball team will look to end its losing streak in a three-game series in Eck Stadium over the weekend against Florida Atlantic University. The first game is scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m.